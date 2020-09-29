Fall is creeping in but there’s still time to catch dinner and a show in a safe and socially distanced way at KIN’s piKINic series of concerts. Attending the event is totally contactless and allows for a night on the town without the worry.
The restaurant has announced its lineup through the end of October, boasting a bunch of great musical acts. Prices for each event varies from $60-$106, but each ticket includes a three-course meal with snack, bottle of water and cocktail. People can buy tickets at the website.
Upcoming artists include Sam Tru on Wednesday, Sept. 30; Opera Idaho performing “An Evening of Opera Favorites” on Saturday, Oct. 3-4; Doug Martsch of Built To Spill on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 and 11; Hillfolk Noir on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 17, 18; Frank Tillo on Wednesday, Oct. 21; Blood Lemon and The French Tips on Saturday, Oct. 24; Eilen Jewell on Sunday, Oct. 25; and Foul Weather on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
KIN may also add pop-ups in November, weather permitting.