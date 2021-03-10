Feel the beat from the comfort of your own home as Boise takes on its 24th annual Gene Harris Jazz Festival.
“The 24th annual Festival this year is 100% remotely delivered and runs for the entire month of April. This is in contrast to past years where the festival is the first week of April and has two main events,” wrote Derek Ganong in an email interview. Ganong is Boise State University’s assistant professor of trumpet and director of jazz.
All April long people can enjoy jazz for free during this virtual event. This year the Gene Harris Jazz Festival will feature nine free virtual concert performances from world-class musicians. The list of featured artists this year is long and includes musicians from Idaho and around the world. The festival also has educational events that include special interviews and concerts that the organization is making available for aspiring musical students in Idaho.
"The format this year will allow for more students to interact with more content than ever before," wrote Ganong. "Our programming is totally asynchronous and can be accessed from anywhere on the planet. This is in contrast to the short performance, masterclass, and optional concert that students get during the traditional festival."
The Gene Harris Jazz festival supports music education in the Treasure Valley and across all of Idaho. Normally, 1,500 students would come to Boise State’s campus and have the opportunity to work with professional musicians. This year, since it will be virtual, will potentially have a further reach.
"You can expect to see over 40 events ranging from instrument-specific masterclasses to broader topics of jazz and improvisation," wrote Ganong. "You can expect to see interviews with our artists, web-cast performances, and a showcase of local schools and Boise State Alumni who are active in the music industry."
The event was canceled last year so most of this year’s performers are those who were scheduled to perform then. In addition, the festival will be featuring more musicians this time around; with a virtual event, there is greater accessibility.
“I am excited for many of our rural programs who are in the beginning stages of starting jazz programs at their schools. They will be getting the resources and materials necessary to launch their programs, and those schools that are already established will have a massive injection of top-level educational programming and performances to help inspire their students,” wrote Ganong.
Gene Harris was Boise’s most famous and much-beloved jazz musician. Known worldwide, he was a part of a trio called The Three Sounds. He's best known for a style called soul jazz that infuses both gospel and blues music. Harris was especially well loved in Idaho where he retired and he could often be seen performing at the Idanha Hotel.
Harris, along with local businesspeople, also helped create an endowment in 1996, called the Gene Harris Endowment. It provides scholarships for jazz musicians at Boise State and receives funds from the festival.
“Their goal was to fund this account so that it would provide support for jazz and commercial music education at Boise State University in perpetuity," wrote Ganong. "After Gene's death, momentum for this endowment was lost and the account was never fully funded. It currently spins off a small amount of scholarship money each year. One of the primary goals of the jazz festival is to re-ignite the momentum for funding this endowment and to develop further funding and support for jazz and commercial music education at Boise State University."
In 1998 the Gene Harris Jazz Festival was created in hopes of bringing people together and encouraging donations to the endowment. Harris died in 2000 but his passion, spirit and contributions to the music scene in Boise and at Boise State live on.
People can find a full list of the artists featured in the festival and watch for free at the Gene Harris Jazz Festival website or on Youtube