It’s Showtime: Local venues start up live music again with new, and safe, approaches
If you’re one of the people ready to see live music again, the wait is over. Local venues are starting to book live music shows, but things are looking a little different. The venues are limiting the number of people and the smaller ones are selling tickets per table to ensure a safer experience for patrons and staff.
“We have a few shows booked selling 17 tables that seat four,” wrote Neurolux Owner Allen Ireland. “We are continuing to follow COVID protocols. Masks required, patrons remain seated at their tables, social distancing, no bar seating and no dance floor.”
The Neurolux’s first show since the pandemic, and maybe the first of the city’s, is an evening with Doug Martsch from Built To Spill on Wednesday, April 28. And people must be excited for it because — it’s already sold out. Martsch is also performing there on Wednesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 26. Jeff Crosby and Friends are playing on Friday, May 21 and Electric Six is slated to perform Sunday, September 5. People can get tickets on the website.
Other shows are also coming up at The Olympic Venue. The first up is Sam Riggs playing Saturday, July 10, tickets at eventbrite. Similar to the Neurolux, The Olympic is smaller and will be taking the same kind of precautions, with people being seated at tables and tickets sold by table.
Revolution Concert House and Event Center has shows starting in May. The first is the Young Dubliners on Friday, May 21 followed by Super Diamond on Saturda, May 22. People can view more upcoming shows and buy tickets on the website.
Outlaw Field at The Botanical Garden has more space because it’s outside but COVID safety measures are still followed. The Avett Brothers are scheduled for July 13, Slightly Stoopid on July 23, Primus on August 10 and Louis the Child September 10. People can get more information and tickets for those shows at ticketmaster.
Because of the nature of the pandemic, shows are subject to change. People can find more information about upcoming shows on the Boise Weekly’s events page online or in print every Wednesday.
—Tracy Bringhurst