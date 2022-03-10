”We gunna do some kind of introduction ourselves you know
Here it comes, Here it comes, Here it comes now
Introduction
Introduction
Of the Witch
Of the Witch
I tell you
I tell you people” — “Introduction,” W.I.T.C.H. 1973
W.I.T.C.H., (We Intend To Cause Havoc) is a Zambian band that was formed in the 1970s and is having a great resurgence, in part, due to a re-releasing of their complete discography in 2012 and a 2021 documentary. W.I.T.C.H., plays Zamrock, a unique genre of music created in Zambia. It’s a fusion of 60s American and British rock, a little funk and traditional African music. The sound is groovy, fuzzy and very psychedelic.
In the 70s, Zambia had a booming rock scene and W.I.T.C.H. was at the forefront. Original frontman Emanuel “Jagari” Chanda said that growing up, there was only really one radio station to listen to, and, as he heard the new rock music, it inspired him and his band mates to play in that style.
“The influence and inspiration came from the music in Europe and America, we got it through the radio station at night,” said Chanda. “I remember listening to the radio and hearing the top 20 and that influence of pop and rock music made us want to play like them. You know, there’s a vicious cycle with music. Some music came from Africa through the slave trade and went to America and they found their own way to make it and by using different influences and instruments, they created something by mixing jazz, blues and rock and roll. Then that influenced European musicians and then that came back and influenced African musicians. So we combined all of that with our traditional music and gave birth to Zamrock.”
W.I.T.C.H is playing Treefort at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 on The Main Stage and at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 27th at the El Korah Shrine. People can also stream the band’s music on all major platforms and watch the documentary “W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc),” made by Italian journalist Gio Arlotta on iTunes.
In total, the band made five albums before disbanding. Their first album, titled “Introduction” is a high energy, funky, heavy guitar, garage-rock style delight. Chanda, who’s nickname is a play on Mick Jagger, eventually left the band as the sound moved into disco and was then headed by keyboardist Patrick Mwondela. Over time and for various reasons the band’s popularity faded and sadly, all of the original members have died except Chanda. When he left the band he became a teacher and eventually a gemstone miner and that’s where Arlotta met him.
A friend sent Arlotta the song “Strange Dream” in 2012 and he was immediately taken with the genre. He went to Africa in 2014 and met Chanda, from there he knew he wanted to make a documentary. He went back to Africa in 2016 with musicians Jacco Gardner and Nic Mauskoviç. They met Chanda and played a concert in the documentary and now the two, along with JJ Whitefield, Stefan Lilov, Chanda and Mwondela perform W.I.TC.H.’s original music, sans disco.
The documentary is the first film Arlotta has made, which is impressive, because it does a good job of showing Chanda’s journey from rock star to miner and then back again. It is reminiscent of the film “Searching for Sugar Man,” a 2012 award-winning documentary about another South African musical and cultural phenomenon, and just as satisfying to watch.
“Now I manage the band as well,” said Arlotta. “What started off as me being an observer is now that I am part of the story and it’s all working. I mean, they are touring the world now. Sometimes I have to pinch myself.”
For Chanda, who grew up on the Copper Belt in Zambia and had a hard road from being one of the most famous musicians in his country, to becoming a miner, the answer is that “God is good.” The sheer determination in him to create music is amazing. People should know that, in the beginning, none of the band was reading music, or even had access to sheet music. They simply heard songs they liked and set about teaching themselves to play. It’s about loving music and wanting to share it with people. Chanda said they just used their ears.
He is over 60 now but his passion is just as vibrant, and, he said, he’ll be bringing that energy to his performance at Treefort —and he also wears very cool outfits.
“First of all, everything that’s happened feels like a new lease on life and I’m grateful to God,” said Chanda. “The thing is, being a musician like my self, we are paid for what we love to do and that’s making music. Our offices are where people let their hair down and enjoy themselves after a hard day’s work and that’s what we do. When you see people enjoying your music, you should feel very happy about that and when people do that naturally it’s the best. … If you have played two songs and no one is shouting at you and encouraging you, you’re doing it wrong.”