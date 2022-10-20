There's a lot to do in Boise around Halloween but a show people may not want to miss is the Halloween Party at The Neurolux. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 29. Three bands are slated to play: Vision Video, Blood Lemon and Floating Witches Head, and if that wasn't a full enough lineup — the night ends with a set from DJ Bodie after the show.
Eric Gilbert, the booking agent at Duck Club said, "Costumes are encouraged and it's going to be a fun night."
Blood Lemon was on tour with Video Vision this past summer and have been a fan-favorite at the last two Treefort's. Melanie Radford is the bassist in Blood Lemon and also plays in the newest Built to Spill Lineup.
"We're happy to be home," said Radford. "This show in particular is extra special to us because we went on a rad tour with Vision Video last summer and got to connect with them more. They're all really extraordinary people and they know how to put on a great show. We love them. On top of that, our friends (and one spouse!) in Floating Witches Head will be there so this show feels like a happy reunion of sorts! We can't wait to party with our community again."
The show at The Lux starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. People can get the tickets in advance at eventbrite or ticketweb.
All three bands should meld well in creating the perfect Halloween ambiance and everyone knows that The Neurolux always comes through with a great time for those who love to celebrate the season of the macabre.