The Halloween party at The Neurolux is on Saturday, Oct. 29.

 James Lloyd

There's a lot to do in Boise around Halloween but a show people may not want to miss is the Halloween Party at The Neurolux. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 29. Three bands are slated to play: Vision Video, Blood Lemon and Floating Witches Head, and if that wasn't a full enough lineup — the night ends with a set from DJ Bodie after the show.

Eric Gilbert, the booking agent at Duck Club said, "Costumes are encouraged and it's going to be a fun night." 

