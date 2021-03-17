An event that’s been a beaming light of hope during the pandemic is THUMP, a monthly electronic dance music event that is celebrating its four-year anniversary.
“THUMP is a Unified Family where everyone is welcome,” owner Austin Graveley wrote in an email.
THUMP, which stands for The Heaviest Unified Music Project, started out as a production company with Graveley, Justin Fowler, and Hamza Ishaq. The project, which celebrates local artists, started out with After Hours parties upstairs at 9th St. Parallel. After seeing the huge turnout, Graveley was fortunate enough to start hosting his own events, thus, THUMP started up.
One of Graveley’s ideas was to have monthly events that included a theme. THUMP has previously been at The Knitting Factory, but the venue had to temporarily close during the pandemic. The Lounge at The End of The Universe, a comedy and event venue on the Boise Bench, started hosting THUMP events virtually and is now offering limited capacity in-person events.
THUMP will celebrate its four-year anniversary, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 at The Lounge at The End of the Universe. The event can be viewed on Twitch; in-person tickets have sold out, according to The Lounge’s website. The event is called THUMP: BL4CKOUT and will be a blacklight-themed event with custom visuals, bass, and features local artists. Talon Qualm, one of the artists performing who goes by Hooked On Tronicz, will be playing house, dubstep, and riddim. He will be performing alongside his friend, Whiplvsh Riot.
“I’m most excited to hit play again and get people dancing. It’s been such a long time since I’ve even played in front of people or at an actual venue,” Qualm said.
Other local artists performing will be Graveley, stage name Auzomatik, Hazambe, Andrew Creed, Temple, Rowdy Rico, Papa Midnight, Trace, Hamza, Lite Headed, Seek The Sun, Grimoire, and HippieFlipped, who started a collection of local EDM producers called Boizee Bass Gang.
“I want to try to tell the story of four years of THUMP in my set but, to be honest, the entire lineup of local artists is going to kill it,” Graveley wrote. “There is so much incredible talent right here in Boise and we feel very fortunate to be able to give anyone a chance to rock a (socially distanced) crowd.”
The future looks bright for THUMP, and Graveley said he looks forward to seeing what can happen in the music scene, especially in Boise. He hopes that THUMP can eventually host its own music festival.
“I am very grateful to my loyal team, the venues and staff, and the THUMP FAM that attend our events and have identified with what we have done throughout these years,” Graveley wrote. “There is so much potential in the Boise EDM community and we are happy to be a part of it and continue to bring The Heaviest Unified Music Project to all of you for many more years to come.”