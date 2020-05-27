Noise Pop and Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale have partnered with local musicians in three different cities for a livestream benefit to struggling local venues. Locally, Boise’s own Doug Martsch will perform to help the Neurolux Lounge with local artists Eilen Jewell and Otis Crook.
“The people promoting it contacted Doug and asked him if he would play a show,” said Crook, “and it benefits a local venue of his choice, and he chose the Neurolux and asked us to play too.”
The show starts Wednesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. and will feature sets and conversations with the artists. Suggested donation is $10-$20, and people can watch the show on Facebook, Twitch or YouTube on links found at the Noise Pop website.
“It would mean a lot if anyone who’s ever seen a show at the Neurolux could help support it during this time,” said Crook. “Local venues are so important.”