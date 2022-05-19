As summer of 2021 was starting to approach and the pandemic was passing the one-year mark, Muirgen O’Mahony (pronounced Mur-en) was reaching a crossroads that forced her to seriously start considering whether she should give up her promising performing career for another line of work.
The young soprano from Cork County in Ireland was still fresh out of having spent a year studying musical theater at the Royal Academy of Music in London and had already landed several performances with the RTE Concert Orchestra at the city’s National Concert Hall. But COVID had shuttered the theater industry, and even with hopes for a reopening emerging, O’Mahony knew the clock was ticking on how much longer she could seek work as a singer/performer.
“What’s kind of the most devastating thing is that as performers, you’re used to kind of setbacks. You’re used to long periods of time where you’re not necessarily performing and you’re in and out of jobs,” O’Mahony said in a recent phone interview. “But this was the first time ever that I was so financially just unable to keep going. And also in an already kind of oversaturated industry, the few jobs that were kind of coming up and running again seemed to be casting people who maybe would have been already in leads in the West End (theatre scene in London) and everything like that. So it just felt a little bit hopeless.”
What O’Mahony didn’t know at the time was something she had done fairly recently was about to change the entire trajectory of her career.
She had landed a singing role alongside Susan McFaddon with the RTE Concert Orchestra in London as part of their Winter Sessions series. McFaddon, a former member of the highly popular Irish vocal group Celtic Woman, thought O’Mahony would be a good fit in Celtic Woman and encouraged O’Mahony to apply for the group.
As a fan who had followed Celtic Woman and attended concerts by the group, O’Mahony did apply, never letting herself believe anything would come of it. But just when she was thinking her performing career was coming to an end, the Celtic Woman team contacted her and invited her to come to Dublin to audition in just a couple of days.
Because of COVID restrictions and other circumstances, O’Mahony was unable to travel from her base in the United Kingdom to Ireland on such short notice for the audition. So she was sent tapes of Celtic Woman songs, to which she added her vocals, and returned them to the team considering applicants to replace departing Celtic Woman singer Mairéad Carlson.
O’Mahony’s performances convinced the Celtic Woman team to once again request an in-person audition — this time at O’Mahony’s first available opportunity. She excitedly agreed, navigating flight schedules, COVID tests and the 14-day quarantine to make the audition.
Then came an anxious — if mercifully short — wait.
“About a week later — I had put it so far out of my mind, I just couldn’t bear thinking about it anymore — I got an e-mail about a week later saying I got the job,” O’Mahony said. “And I was hysterical for about 48 hours. There were tears, there was pacing the house just not knowing what was up and what was down.”
O’Mahony joins a lineup that includes Tara McNeill (violinist/harpist in Celtic Woman since 2016), Megan Walsh (who replaced McFadden in 2018) and original member, Chloe Agnew, who returned in 2020 as a guest vocalist for the 15-year anniversary tour that was cut short by the pandemic.
In a separate interview, Agnew recalled how she joined Celtic Woman expecting it to be a one-time project. The group was assembled to film a television special, and that was all that was guaranteed.
Instead, that concert special was picked up by PBS. It became a popular fund-raising program for the network and was then released on DVD.
That first concert DVD went on to sell more than a million copies, while the group’s self-titled first studio album topped “Billboard” magazine’s World Music chart for a record-setting 81 weeks. Celtic Woman has gone on to release a steady string of popular studio albums and concert DVDs — often paired together (such as the 2007 studio CD, “A New Journey,” and a concert DVD, “A New Journey: Live at Slane Castle, Ireland”). In all, Celtic Woman has sold more than 10 million CDs and DVDs.
“None of us expected Celtic Woman to become what it was. We did come along on the basis that we were coming along for a one-night show,” Agnew said. “We all knew something very special had happened that evening, but none of us could have predicted it or expected it to become what it did. And being so young at the time — I was only 14 when I first started doing those initial recordings and rehearsals in Ireland — I always joked that I think I said yes (to doing the special) initially because I thought I’d get the next day off from school.”
For O’Mahony, her dream job of singing in Celtic Woman became decidedly real in a hurry. Three weeks after she was hired, she was in the studio recording “Postcards From Ireland,” the latest album from Celtic Woman.
“Postcards From Ireland” is a prototypical Celtic Woman album, featuring new arrangements of classic Irish songs mixed with a few more contemporary covers (including Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” and Richard Thompson’s “Beeswing”).
Recording was a new adventure for O’Mahony, who had yet to step foot in a studio in her career.
“I was like a child on a set or something because I saw they had different rooms and they have the (mixing) deck and there were just instruments surrounding us,” she said. “So I was going around, sneakily taking photos and it was actually like I was in a movie. But once we got kind of into it, it was actually so enjoyable. I think you could focus on another element of artistry that maybe doesn’t come up so much in live performance. And that’s kind of really just like stylizing a song or a part of a song and making it your own.”
Next on the agenda was filming the companion “Postcards From Ireland” DVD, which saw Celtic Woman make videos for the songs on the new album at a variety of scenic sites from around Ireland. For O’Mahony, it was another new and memorable experience.
“It was kind of just like an incredible holiday going to places you’ve never seen before,” she said. “It was an incredible opportunity to get to bond with the girls and it was such an amazing opportunity to see parts of Ireland I’d never seen before.”
Now O’Mahony is having another new experience, performing live as part of Celtic Woman on a U.S. tour that visits more than 80 cities.
“It’s just like an overall spectacle,” O’Mahony said of the live show. “We have the dancers back with us, new costuming, new dances and obviously, we have the band as well. So we’re just so excited to get back out on the road and of course, bring (what) people are used to seeing in some ways, but also to give that extra bit of something new with the new album as well. And there’s a nice mix of kind of uptempo, some ballads and some traditional music as well. Yeah, it covers a huge scope of styles. It’s going to be great, hopefully.”