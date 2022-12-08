Support Local Journalism


Record labels have been busy this year digging through the vaults to assemble dozens of box sets and deluxe reissues. They make great holiday gifts for family, friends — or yourself. Here are my top picks for 2022.

The Beatles: “Revolver” — “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is the Beatles album that revolutionized rock, but the album that preceded it, “Revolver,” was also stellar and provided a bridge between the band’s earlier impeccably crafted but more basic pop and the creative leap that was to come. This new six-disc set shows how songs like “Got To Get You Into My Life,” “Tomorrow Never Knows” and “Yellow Submarine” were built over multiple takes, revealing musical elements within these songs that were buried in the final mixes. Along with the original album, this box has a mono version of “Revolver” and stereo mixes of a few songs.


