Audiophiles Rejoice!
As the population in Boise expands, so does its music scene, and on Dec. 21, a new record store opened to keep people's shelves full of fresh vinyl.
“We’re excited to be open,” said Derek Anderson, who is the co-owner of Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music alongside business partner Matt Eggers. “We look forward to listening to music and talking about music with people, that’s what a record store is about.”
The shop, located at 556 Vista Ave., held its soft opening Dec. 21, and is planning a grand opening at the beginning of 2020. Anderson said until then, the shop will be open Thursdays through Sundays. A website for the store is on its way.
“We did not intend to open until next year,” said Anderson. “So we wanted to showcase what we have with limited hours to start.”
Modern Sounds opened with a stock of 30,000 records, with plans to add more, as well as a selection of record players.
Located in a strip mall at the neck of Vista Avenue, the space was formerly a clothing store, and came with two dressing rooms Modern Sounds' owners plan to convert into private listening booths. The store has a chill vibe with hand-made record stands and a retro couch to promote a casual, relaxing and communal record-listening experience.
“We have vinyl that starts at $2 and goes up to $150 and beyond,” said Anderson. “We carry a little bit of everything, we have rock and roll from A to Z, jazz, reggae, punk, country, blue grass, hip-hop. We’ll also order anything.”