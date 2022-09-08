418467076144_1000.jpeg

The Record Exchanged announced in a press release that Boise native John Németh has a new album coming Sept. 16, and 100% of proceeds from sales will go to John to help pay medical expenses. You can preorder "May Be the Last Time" for $14.99 in-store pickup or shipping worldwide.

At a pivotal point in his career, less than two weeks before having highly specialized jaw replacement surgery, Németh made a special pilgrimage back to the San Francisco Bay area. Facing the unknown future of his ability to ever sing or play again, he was joined by Elvin Bishop, Bob Welsh, Willy Jordan, Kid Andersen and Alabama Mike to share the healing power of music during a two-day recording session at Greaseland Studio. The resulting collection of soulful music is saturated with the love and friendship of long-time musical compadres gathered in support of their brother in blues.

