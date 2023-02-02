Snail Mail Treefort-04.jpg

Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail performs on the main stage at Treefort Music Fest in Boise on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. 

 Jake King/Idaho Press

It's February, and if February brings amorous thoughts to mind, the month that follows is March — which brings another heartthrob: Treefort 11. It's just weeks away.

This year, the South by Southwest-style five-day music festival that brings 500-plus bands to dozens of venues in downtown Boise, is slated for March 22-26. It has enlarged its footprint and moved the main stage and Treefort central — and many of the Treefort forts — to Julia Davis Park.


Julia Davis-Main Stage_hi res.png

This is a map of the part of Treefort that's going to be located in the Julia Davis Park area. 
Treefort-8.jpg

Festivalgoers in lavish costumes walk up and down Grove Street in downtown Boise during Treefort 10. Treefort 11 is slated for March 22-26.
Snail Mail Treefort-01.jpg

