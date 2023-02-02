...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 4
Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail performs on the main stage at Treefort Music Fest in Boise on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
It's February, and if February brings amorous thoughts to mind, the month that follows is March — which brings another heartthrob: Treefort 11. It's just weeks away.
This year, the South by Southwest-style five-day music festival that brings 500-plus bands to dozens of venues in downtown Boise, is slated for March 22-26. It has enlarged its footprint and moved the main stage and Treefort central — and many of the Treefort forts — to Julia Davis Park.
The festival issued a press release Thursday, along with a map defining the Treefort parameters, which are aligned with the Boise River Greenbelt, Zoo Boise, and Capitol Boulevard, encasing two zones. Everyone will enter through one main entrance/security off of Capitol and just south of Boise Art Museum.
The first zone — they are laid out consecutively — is the Fort Zone and is free and open to all; the next one is aptly named the Wristband Zone and is only open to pass and ticket holders. This is where the Main Stage, the Hideout and the Garden Dome (a play on the words "garden gnome") will be located and all three will feature different types of music. Headliners will be at the Main Stage, and the Hideout will feature a running cycle of bands while the 'Dome' will offer music that's a little more chill, said Treefort spokesperson Marissa Lovell.
Food, including food trucks and more, and alcoholic beverages, including Alefort and more, will be available throughout the park site, which will be cordoned off with fencing created by the Treefort design crew, Decorfort, headed up by Sean Aucutt.
In addition, the festival has added a number of acts to the forts, including adding a waitlist and possibly another show for Comedyfort's headliner, Tig Notaro, and films to Filmfort, including a world premiere. More information is included on the event website.
Co-founder and festival director of Treefort Music Fest, Eric Gilbert, said all the changes will make the festival even better. "Being in Julia Davis Park for the first time, expect a few differences in ambiance," Gilbert said. "The park will definitely have a different vibe and feel, being on grass and under trees.”
Another "big change" that will be welcome? "(People will be) able to carry an alcoholic beverage around the park and in/out of Alefort and in/out of Main Stage," Gilbert said.
When asked if there was something specific for attendees to look out for, Gilbert said yes …“but it’s part of Treefort’s sense of discovery to find them.”
Gilbert also talked about the two stages adjacent to the Main Stage — the Garden Dome and the Hideout. He said there will be "strong talent" and being juxtaposed "will be a cool experience for people attending Main Stage.”
This and that
During the festival, passes can only be purchased at the box office at the new Treefort Music Hall at 722 W. Broad St. Passes will not be sold at the park, and only pre-purchased passes can be picked up within the park.
Also during the festival, Zoo Boise is offering half off on all admission prices, children through seniors, to Treefort pass holders. Lovell also said, for those concerned about the animals at the zoo, their safety was considered first and foremost. Amplified music has been pre-tested in the area to ensure it will not be at harmful levels.
And for anyone worried about weather, Gilbert shrugged it off. There will be no changes no matter what Mother Nature has in store. “Treefort is rain or shine,” he said.
Treefort will release the final band lineup and a complete map of downtown venues and tips, including how people can best get around at Treefort. Some streets will be blocked off for public safety. For instance, Broad Street will be closed between Eighth Street and Capitol Boulevard.
About the festival
The first Treefort debuted in downtown Boise in late March 2012 and, except for a pandemic postponement, has been an annual event that transforms the city for about a week, bringing five days of scheduled events and throngs of people — last year the festival clocked more than 20,000. For more information on the festival, new additions to the forts or events or to purchase passes go to treefortmusicfest.com.