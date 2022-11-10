Lucius - large - Max Wagner.jpg

Lucius is performing at El Korah Shrine Nov. 15.

 Max Wagner

The Austrian novelist Vicki Baum once said, “There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them.” It’s a mantra Lucius embraced when they embarked on cutting “Second Nature,” the quartet’s fourth album, which was released in April 2022.

Lucius will be performing in a show, “Feels Like Second Nature,” at El Korah Shrine, Tuesday, Nov. 15.


After touring with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters,

the band is back on the road with new music

