According to local band Dirt Fishermen their name originates from the idea of people looking for hidden treasure, something you have to dig for.
"It is a reference to things not being easy all the time, but having hope. It's also a pun on words made up while at a party while I was a student at the University of Oregon in Eugene," wrote guitarist and vocalist KT Shanafelt in an email. "On some of our first bills we called ourselves Treehouse, but it was too similar to TreePeople. I saved the name Dirt Fishermen in my mental back pocket and it fit our sound so we used it."
The band is playing a show with AKA Belle and Troyject at The Olympic Venue Friday Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. People can get more info and buy tickets at eventbrite.
The band is Shanafelt, guitar and vocals; Gina Gregerson, guitar and vocals; Dan Krejci, bass; and Glenn Newkirk, drums. Most of the members have been involved in numerous other projects over the years. BW interviewed the band via email about their music, their upcoming show and what's in store for the future.
Dirt Fishermen haven't played a show in a while … why now?
We were starting to play again pretty regularly in 2019 — We played Treefort 2018 and afterwards had a few shows with our old friends TreePeople but then COVID hit. We recently played Nov. 12 with Blood Lemon, and we have a few more shows lined up for this year including playing Treefort again.
How did you folks come together as a group — it's my understanding you've known each other for a long time?
Gina and I started playing music together in 1988 when we moved back from each coast — me from NYC and she from San Fran. We wanted to start a band and we met some guys — Dan Krejci and Dave Grapp and Jason Jarvis — who wanted to play music, too. Glenn replaced Jason right before we recorded our second album. We recorded and started touring in 1989. Dave left the band in 1990 and we changed the sound. We recorded our next album with Jack Endino as engineer and got signed to C/Z records. We played and toured for six years and broke up in 1994. Then reunited in 2006 and played our 20-ish year reunion show. We played a 30 year reunion show in 2018 at Treefort.
For those who don't know … what music do you play?
We have adopted a quote from a BUMP magazine review of our show at the Shredder in 2019 as an apt description of our sound: "Chaotic mire with dead stops." DF is love and rainbows put through a distortion pedal that mutates it into the sound of moody, muddy power tools building a habit rail. Gina and I love to sing harmony, but we also love to have our amps turned up to 11. We love to rock. Dan and Glenn are such great musicians. Everyone contributes to songwriting equally. We have an amazing balance in our band. We've been compared to a lot of bands (My Bloody Valentine, The Pixies) but we have a unique sound that is hard to describe.
Are you working on new material?
Yes! We write a new song practically every week! We can't wait to record soon and also re-release some old recordings and some unreleased songs on vinyl.
What can people expect at the show?
Lots of pyrotechnics. Some hoola-hooping and go-go dancing. We are going to have a pull up contest on the rafters above the stage. Just kidding. We would love to make it through our set and have some fun on the way. We love all of the people we are playing with and have some amazing history with them. This show is an old Boise showcase of musicians with serious perseverance.