c6956f4d-8c91-dc34-6c91-04c5226f70c7.jpg

The Up Is The Down Is The released a new album "Pulling the Wool" on Friday, Aug. 2022.

 cover art: Karl LeClair

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Andrew Martin started making music as Up Is The Down Is The in 2015 as a looping project, a section of music that repeats and often has additional parts laid over it, but for the past two albums he's enlisted some help. Now, Up Is The Down Is The is a full blown band and the sound on the new album, "Pulling the Wool," highlights all of the contributions.

"This is the fourth album," said Martin, "the last one came out in 2020. Between now and then there was a big band change. For this one I brought in more musicians and we wrote all of the music together and it has a different vibe. I was writing music that needed somebody else there."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments