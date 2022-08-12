Andrew Martin started making music as Up Is The Down Is The in 2015 as a looping project, a section of music that repeats and often has additional parts laid over it, but for the past two albums he's enlisted some help. Now, Up Is The Down Is The is a full blown band and the sound on the new album, "Pulling the Wool," highlights all of the contributions.
"This is the fourth album," said Martin, "the last one came out in 2020. Between now and then there was a big band change. For this one I brought in more musicians and we wrote all of the music together and it has a different vibe. I was writing music that needed somebody else there."
"Pulling the Wool," releases Friday, Aug. 12 from Earth Libraries on all streaming platforms. There are 10 tracks, and it was recorded and produced in different spaces around Boise. Joshua Lewis, who mixed Built to Spill's current album, also mixed "Pulling the Wool" and sang backup vocals on the song "A Line in the Sand." It was mastered by Carl Saff. There's also a video for the song "Dawn" that came out in June.
For this album Martin brought in, not only Lewis, but also Zach Sherwood on drums, Casey Cathy on guitar and Cameron Brizzee on bass. All of them are also local artists and Sherwood and Brizzee are also in the band Western Daughter and Cathy is in Transistor Send. Martin sings and plays everything else on the album like horns, acoustic guitar and piano. The resulting sound of this collaboration is something in between indie, electronic and R&B.
Martin said that the whole album is about thinking that you know someone or know yourself but then finding out that maybe, you really don't — either in a positive or negative way. The album has a refreshing sound in the midst of so much Americana music flooding the market, and the lyrics encapsulate what Martin said about the theme. Additionally, as maybe a throwback to the band's older sound, there are two instrumentals. Martin said he wants to put out a full instrumental album sometime in the future.
The band was supposed to have a small tour in July, but all of the dates were cancelled except for one due to different covid-related issues. So they've decided to wait on scheduling more touring dates. The band is going to play at the Flipside Fest in Garden City in September, and at Treefort next year.
For more information people can visit the band's Instagram and Facebook pages and download music on Soundcloud and other streaming services.