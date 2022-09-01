TVM_2022_Band_Photo_1.jpg

The Very Most is playing at the Visual Arts Collective Saturday, Sept. 3. 

Local band The Very Most have been making music since 2002. It's only natural that it's playing a 20th anniversary show with a bunch of other local bands. The Very Most have multiple EPs, six albums and have toured nationally and internationally. They'll be sharing the stage with the Dirt Fisherman, Trippy Hearts, Salmon Lorry & Discoma.

"We think it's time to celebrate this momentous milestone, and so, naturally, we're playing a show in our hometown," said frontman Jeremy Jensen. "This is our first full-band show since 2013, and it's likely to be our last full-band show in Boise for a long while."

