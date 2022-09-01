...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Very Most is playing at the Visual Arts Collective Saturday, Sept. 3.
Local band The Very Most have been making music since 2002. It's only natural that it's playing a 20th anniversary show with a bunch of other local bands. The Very Most have multiple EPs, six albums and have toured nationally and internationally. They'll be sharing the stage with the Dirt Fisherman, Trippy Hearts, Salmon Lorry & Discoma.
"We think it's time to celebrate this momentous milestone, and so, naturally, we're playing a show in our hometown," said frontman Jeremy Jensen. "This is our first full-band show since 2013, and it's likely to be our last full-band show in Boise for a long while."
The 20th anniversary show is Saturday, Sept. 3 at The Visual Arts Collective located at 3638 Osage St. in Garden City. Tickets are only $5 and doors open at 7 p.m.