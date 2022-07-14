On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and immediately following the decision protests started to pop up locally and nationally. Musician McKenna Esteb was one of the people that attended a protest on the evening of the 24th and she said that following her initial shock and frustration, she decided to do what she does best— make music.
"We went to the protest when the decision was overturned and I, like so many others felt so sad and frustrated," said Esteb. "Afterwards I felt like the only thing I know how to do when I'm frustrated is to create and make music."
Esteb and a few of her friends and fellow musicians went to Den Studios in Garden City, owned by Kyler Daron, and they wrote a song. The result is the single "Mad Gxrls." It's available for streaming on all major platforms on Thursday, July 14 and the musicians are donating all of the proceeds to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, an abortion fund in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska that helps people pay and travel safely for an abortion.
"We got together and decided to write a ragey protest song about how we were feeling," said Esteb. "It came together really fast, in four hours and it felt so cathartic to have an outlet to express ourselves. As musicians, we connect through music and it felt like it was my responsibility to do something."
Other musicians on the single are; Destiny Begin on backup vocals, who also co-wrote the song, Darren Henry on bass and Kyler Daron who played guitar and drums and also produced and engineered the song. Esteb said it's a very special song to all of them and the way it came together so quickly was definitely an added bonus.
The song is angsty and relatable to any person who's feeling angry about the recent decision to deny abortion rights— it has a definite punk rock feel and the lyrics may make people feel like they're being represented in the song. It's really more of a protest song than anything else.
Although the song can be streamed off of any platform, Esteb is hoping people will mainly go to her Bandcamp page because it will also have a link that lets people donate directly to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.
"There's so many things I feel about this topic," said Esteb, "it's so important to protect peoples reproductive rights and it's a basic human right to have autonomy over your body. I hope the song inspires people to use their voice and remember how important it is to speak up."
Esteb also plans to release more singles later this year. People can get more information at mckennaestebmusic.com.