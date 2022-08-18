Support Local Journalism


Local band Mylo Bybee started with two brothers, Tyler Schlagenhauf on lead vocals and guitar and Wes Schlagenhauf on bass. They started playing with their brother-in-law around 2016 and came out with a self-titled album in early 2021. Now the band has a new drummer, Jason Guadalupe, and has signed with ZMI Arcadia. The label has a partnership with the famous Abbey Road Studios and has remastered the album there.

“It’s a five song EP,” said Tyler Schlagenhauf, “and we self-released but then started to share it with different labels. It was great because multiple labels were interested. We decided to go with ZMI Arcadia, out of Atlanta, and they decided to take it to be remastered at Abbey Road. It’s really exciting for us because we’re such a new band.”

