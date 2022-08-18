Local band Mylo Bybee started with two brothers, Tyler Schlagenhauf on lead vocals and guitar and Wes Schlagenhauf on bass. They started playing with their brother-in-law around 2016 and came out with a self-titled album in early 2021. Now the band has a new drummer, Jason Guadalupe, and has signed with ZMI Arcadia. The label has a partnership with the famous Abbey Road Studios and has remastered the album there.
“It’s a five song EP,” said Tyler Schlagenhauf, “and we self-released but then started to share it with different labels. It was great because multiple labels were interested. We decided to go with ZMI Arcadia, out of Atlanta, and they decided to take it to be remastered at Abbey Road. It’s really exciting for us because we’re such a new band.”
The album released on Friday, Aug. 12 and is available on all streaming services. There will also be worldwide distribution through Ingrooves. For more information people can go to mylobybee.com.
The band is planning for a yearlong distribution of this album and then they are gearing up to start recording a full length album to be mixed and mastered at Abbey Roads. Schlagenhauf said the album will be about 10 tracks long and should be released around March of 2024.
Schlagenhauf and his brother have always played music, but not necessarily together until they both moved back to Boise around 2016. They got a practice space and just started to jam, but after the pandemic hit, they started writing a lot. The songs on the album were songs Schlagenhauf had written solo but they started collaborating and filling the sound out. As the pandemic has slowed down, they’ve been playing more shows.
“We’re an alternative rock and indie rock band,” said Schlagenhauf, “we definitely lean towards a more indie sound but we also have some songs that are much punchier.”
The album is themed with darker undertones that make statements about humanity and its propensity to cause problems but it also has a positive outlook. Schlagenhauf said, “we can always put a positive spin on things.”
He said that the band is excited about the partnership with ZMI Arcadia and looks forward to making more collaborations and connections. There should be a larger tour in the future but the band also has upcoming shows in Oregon and are playing the Neurolux on Oct. 3.
For tickets to the upcoming show in Boise, people can go to neurolux.com