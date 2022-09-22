Cabeza has been around for a while, about seven years, but it’s been through some ups and downs. It originally started as a two piece, grew to four, back to two and now has become a full four-man band again.
“The sound is a little different now,” said drummer Raymond Dyer “Before it was straight psych rock. Inspired a lot by Hendrix, Muse and The White Stripes, and it still is, we’ve just also added different sounds in, too.”
Cabeza is Raymond Dyer on drums; Craig Lodis writes, plays guitar and sings; Ryan Avery on rhythm guitar and keys; and Dick Dyer who plays bass and creates the artwork for the band.
The band signed with Green Monkey Records out of Olympia, Washington and recently released a single titled “Stumblebumps” in July and another called “Home,”in September that also has a music video directed by Heather Sprauge. The band plans to keep releasing singles. Raymond said that the goal is to eventually compile them into an EP.
Raymond said the single “Home” is about trying to have people come together in the face of extreme polarization and find a middle ground. The song is also the first on which all the members play acoustic. The accompanying video is different close-up videos of people’s faces. Raymond said the band asked people to send in non-verbal responses of how they’re feeling about things and the response was huge.
“Stumblebumps” has an almost trappish vibe to it and feels ultra electronic but other singles like “Home” have a more rocked-out sound. The band said that they play loud rock but they also experiment with new and different sounds.
Dick Dyer, the newest member of the band, said that he’s excited to start recording new music soon and the band has a lot of fun together.
“The new singles are excellent,” said Dyer. “I was super excited to be able to contribute and I can’t wait to hear them live.”
Raymond said that they’re just going to keep pumping out singles and when people come to shows, they can expect high energy and positive good vibes. For now, people can listen to all of the bands music for free and look for the EP release later this year or early 2023.
Cabeza is also playing a few upcoming shows — one at Mad Swede for the 208 Music Festival on Oct. 1 and an all-ages show at The Hive on Oct. 15.