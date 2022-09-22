Support Local Journalism


Cabeza has been around for a while, about seven years, but it’s been through some ups and downs. It originally started as a two piece, grew to four, back to two and now has become a full four-man band again.

“The sound is a little different now,” said drummer Raymond Dyer “Before it was straight psych rock. Inspired a lot by Hendrix, Muse and The White Stripes, and it still is, we’ve just also added different sounds in, too.”

