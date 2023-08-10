Support Local Journalism


Full disclosure: the last event I attended before the pandemic shutdown was an air guitar competition at the Eastside Tavern in Boise on May 6, 2020. If you’ve never witnessed one of these events, you’re missing out. It was a hoot to watch and one of those “wait, wut, really?” moments that create magical memories. And, after we all had to spend so many days, weeks, months and years hunkering down, socially distancing and otherwise not hanging out in a crowd of wild revelers, I have often thought of that moment fondly, sometimes even with a tear in my eyes.

That’s why I am happy to see the magic continues.


