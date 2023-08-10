Full disclosure: the last event I attended before the pandemic shutdown was an air guitar competition at the Eastside Tavern in Boise on May 6, 2020. If you’ve never witnessed one of these events, you’re missing out. It was a hoot to watch and one of those “wait, wut, really?” moments that create magical memories. And, after we all had to spend so many days, weeks, months and years hunkering down, socially distancing and otherwise not hanging out in a crowd of wild revelers, I have often thought of that moment fondly, sometimes even with a tear in my eyes.
That’s why I am happy to see the magic continues.
Local Brian Dunn of Caldwell who has been competitively rocking the air guitar for eight years now and won the regional championship two years in a row is going on to the big stage. The father of three said in a recent press release that he loves his sport and does everything he can to spread appreciation for it. Now, with the opportunity to represent the U.S.A. at the Air Guitar World Championship in Finland, he thinks he can spread the sport throughout the country. He just needs some help getting to the competition. And you can help.
“Recently I was injured on the job and am having trouble finding some of the extra money needed to not only get to Finland, but also cover my expenses for the time I have to take off from work,” Dunn wrote on a GoFundMe page he set up for the occasion. Dunn, who has been playing air guitar for eight years, won his first regional competition in Boise in 2022 and won again in 2023.
Dunn is hoping the community can get him to “the biggest stage so he can shred some face-melting air jams.”
He’s got a ways to go and precious little time to get there — as of press time, he had raised just $196 of the $3,000 he’s hoping for. And the clock’s a ticking — the 2023 Air Guitar World Championships are slated for Aug. 23-25 in Oulu, Finland, where they’ve been held since 1996. “Make air not war,” it says on the official website.
BW reached out to Dunn on Monday to see where things are at and hopefully where he’s going. On top of all his other stressors, Dunn’s grandmother recently passed away. “She was my sunshine,” he said. The following Q&A has been gently edited.
What drew you into playing air guitar?
One day, many many moons ago, I walked into a Blockbuster Video store and took home “Air Guitar Nation,” a documentary. After 50 minutes of watching it, I was blown away by the performance art aspect of it … to put on a show for 60 seconds. That’s all you get.
When was that, how long ago?
2013 is when I was introduced to it at House Blues on the Sunset Strip (in West Hollywood). My first year performing was in 2015. I made a rookie mistake the first year. There was a two-beer minimum and I far exceeded that because of nerves. I get super stage fright but I love it. When the music hits, everything just fades away and it’s just you and the crowd.
What is the big payoff for winning?
It’s braggin’ rights — being the best in the world. Plus, ironically, if you win the air guitar world championship, you get a custom-made real guitar (made by Matti Nevalainen of Flying Finn Guitars).
What are the songs you like to play to? Do you have some favorites?
My favorites are classic rock or newer rock. I’ve done a Ska song. This year, I did “Bark at the Moon” by Ozzie, “Ace pf Spades” by Motorhead, “I’m Not a Vampire” by Falling in Reverse” and Quiet Riot” by Mental Health. I’ve done “Earache My Eye” by Cheech Marin from the movie “Up in Smoke.” For that one, I wore a pink tutu and Mickey Mouse ears.
So you play air guitar — what about real guitar?
i’ve been playing real, rhythm guitar since I was 13 or 14 — but I’ll never be a lead guitarist. In air guitar, my fingers move as fast as they do on the song — and I can shred like the best of them.
Do you know what song you will perform to if/when you get to the world championship in Finland?
I’m gonna do “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead — and I can just let my body take over with the music.