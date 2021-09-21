Treefort is bringing a lot of bands this year and as always, but maybe more so due to COVID, there's a lot of locals playing. We've listed all the local bands and broke it down by city. With 167 local performers it can be a bit overwhelming and, although we unfortunately couldn't highlight everyone, we've picked some local bands that are definitely worth getting in to see.
People can go to the Treefort website for a full list of all the performers, bio's and music samples to listen to. Be safe and happy Treeforting!
Boise:
Mariah Priddy
tuct. & ronhepipes
Boot Juice
Built To Spill: Thursday: Main stage, 7 p.m. Sunday: El Korah Shrine, 11:40 p.m.
East Forest
Eilen Jewell
Daniel Kerr
Street Fever
Blood Lemon: Friday: El Korah Shrine, 10:10 p.m. Saturday: The Hideout, 5 p.m.
Throes
LED: Thursday: Ballet Idaho, 7 p.m., Project Flux Dance, 7:50 p.m. Friday: Idaho Dance Theater, 6:50 p.m., Carlene Renee, 8:30 p.m., Luma Jasim,10:10 p.m. Saturday: El Korah Shrine, 4:30 p.m., Flamenco Laishi, 5 p.m., Ballet Idaho, 5:30, 6:40 and 8 p.m. Sunday: Rainbow Yoga, 11 a.m.
Baby Lucia
Amuma Says No: Saturday, The Olympic 10:10 p.m.
Jens Kuross
Nick Delffs: Sunday, Linen Building, 6:50 p.m.
Steve Fulton Music
Lounge On Fire
Afrosonics: Saturday, Main Stage 2:50 p.m.
Wend: Thursday: The Sanctuary, 6:00 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage, 12:50 p.m.
The Weary Times
Hillfolk Noir: Sunday, The Linen Building, 9:30 p.m.
Trash Fence
CMMNWLTH
Braided Waves: Saturday, Neurolux, 7 p.m.
Effy K
Lobo Lara
Madisun Proof
Armongedden
Earthlings Crew: Friday, The Reef, 9:20 p.m.
Jupiter Holiday
Frim Fram 4: Sunday, KIN, 3:30 p.m.
St. Terrible
Transistor Send
Sick Wish: Friday, The Shredder, 7:10
Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats
Thomas Paul
The Dirty Moogs: Saturday, The Spacebar, 12:50 a.m.
Brooke Would
Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers
Rider & Rolling Thunder: Sunday, The Olympic, 8:30 p.m.
Ealdor Bealu
AKA Belle: Wednesday, Main Stage, 4:30 p.m.
Raccoon Tour
Frankie Tillo: Friday, Linen Building, 8 p.m., Sunday, Radioland, 5:20 p.m.
Angel Abaya: Friday, Main Stage, 2:40 p.m.
James Plane Wreck: Thursday, The Olympic, 8:50 p.m., Sunday, El Korah Shrine, 4:30 p.m.
Krystos
Eleven & Jason D: Friday, Spacebar, midnight
buttstuff
Storie Grubb
No Good
Bread & Circus
The Phets
Dirt Russell: Saturday, The Shredder, 11:40 p.m.
THEM.: Saturday, The Reef, 10:20 p.m.
Black Bolt
Up is the Down is the
Ingrown
Gipsy Moonrise
McKenna Esteb: Wednesday, El Korah Shrine, 6 p.m.
Heather Meuleman
Pure Ivy
Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes
The Jerkwadz
Troyject
Hummingbird of Death: Sunday, The Shredder, 9 p.m.
Rejection Pact
Rhythmic Friction
Groggy Bikini: Wednesday, Western Proper, 11:30 p.m., Friday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 12:10 a.m.
Tambalka
Bone Haus
RahKeem
High Pine Whiskey Yell
Charlie & The Changelings
Kissay
Winterforever
Jeremy Stewart
Ivy Wild
empty suits
Whippin Shitties
The Blaqks
Lucid Aisle
Ryan Peck: Thursday, The Funky Taco, 10:20 p.m.
MDNITE
Ghorot: Saturday, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 11:00 p.m.
Chief Broom
BARN: Saturday, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 9 p.m.
sstrawberry
Ponderay: Friday, The Shredder, 5:10 p.m.
Dustin Morris
Parade of Bad Guys
Mr Grant Olsen: Wednesday, The Neurolux, 12:50 a.m., Sunday, The Neurolux, 11:40 p.m.
Rodeo Screams
Papas: Thursday, Western Proper, 10 p.m., Sunday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 10 p.m.
Blood Party
Hand Trembler
Joshua Lewis
Idyltime
Stranger Danger
Boy Drama
Bodie: Thursday, The Balcony, 12:30 a.m.
The New Mood
Ruff Pups: Thursday, Western Proper, 12:10 a.m., Friday, The Olympic, 9:50 p.m.
Golder Strange
Illicit Nature
Les Fortunate
Dedicated Servers: Friday, The Spacebar, 1 a.m.
Slurm Flirty Worm
College Level
Porcelain Tongue
Trauma Kit
The Simplots: Thursday, The Neurolux, 10:10 p.m.
HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM: Wednesday, The Reef, 11:10 p.m., Saturday, The Spacebar, 11:50 p.m.
Tim Andreae
Oyó
Endless Atlas: Friday, The Spacebar, 7 p.m.
Cloudest Speaker
Mountains Like Tidal Waves
Aterrima
Ana Lete
WOH Club
Maksym
ohbrando
Something Spicy: Thursday, Karma, 11 p.m.
Evolushawn
J Wayne
Ivy Rosé
Orographic
Dirtyworks
Phunktion
Auralux
Kaptain
Dose Amigos
Fingerprince
Julez
Proud Titania
Gated Community
Jesse Blake Rundle
Cabeza: Thursday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 6 p.m.
The Vang Basics
Blanket Ghost
DJ Fangy
FONSONGS
Killin Me Kid
Corduroy Blue
Kelsie Rose
Ghostbox: Saturday, The Shredder, 5:20 p.m.
Chaosmonaut
Neocentrics
VEMM
Captain Snafu
Blackfriar: Sunday, The Shredder, 8 p.m.
Not That Jennifer
Lady Delicious
Cigarette Speedway: Wednesday, The Linen Building, 6:30 p.m.
Bailey Allen Baker
Tropico 208
James Stevens
Hailey:
Hurdy Gurdy Girls: Friday, Lost Grove, 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Pengilly's Saloon, 9 p.m.
Spike Coggins and the Accused
Idaho Falls:
Grupo Adiktos: Friday, The Basque Center, 8:30 p.m.
Jerome:
Cienega de Zacapu
Nampa:
Tejano Outlaw: Friday, The Basque Center, 6:30 p.m.
With Child: Thursday, The Neurolux, 5 p.m., Saturday, The Hideout, 3 p.m.
Twin Falls:
Mains & Monitors