Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Treefort is bringing a lot of bands this year and as always, but maybe more so due to COVID, there's a lot of locals playing. We've listed all the local bands and broke it down by city. With 167 local performers it can be a bit overwhelming and, although we unfortunately couldn't highlight everyone, we've picked some local bands that are definitely worth getting in to see.  

People can go to the Treefort website for a full list of all the performers, bio's and music samples to listen to. Be safe and happy Treeforting!

Boise:

Mariah Priddy

tuct. & ronhepipes

Boot Juice

Built To Spill: Thursday: Main stage,  7 p.m. Sunday: El Korah Shrine, 11:40 p.m.

East Forest

Eilen Jewell

Daniel Kerr

Street Fever

Blood Lemon: Friday: El Korah Shrine, 10:10 p.m. Saturday: The Hideout, 5 p.m.

Throes

LEDThursday: Ballet Idaho, 7 p.m., Project Flux Dance, 7:50 p.m. Friday: Idaho Dance Theater, 6:50 p.m., Carlene Renee, 8:30 p.m., Luma Jasim,10:10 p.m. Saturday: El Korah Shrine, 4:30 p.m., Flamenco Laishi, 5 p.m., Ballet Idaho, 5:30, 6:40 and 8 p.m. Sunday: Rainbow Yoga, 11 a.m.

Baby Lucia

Amuma Says NoSaturday, The Olympic 10:10 p.m.

Jens Kuross

Nick DelffsSunday, Linen Building, 6:50 p.m.

Steve Fulton Music

Lounge On Fire

AfrosonicsSaturday, Main Stage 2:50 p.m.

WendThursday: The Sanctuary, 6:00 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage, 12:50 p.m.

The Weary Times

Hillfolk Noir: Sunday, The Linen Building, 9:30 p.m.

Trash Fence

CMMNWLTH

Braided Waves: Saturday, Neurolux, 7 p.m.

Effy K

Lobo Lara

Madisun Proof

Armongedden

Earthlings Crew: Friday, The Reef, 9:20 p.m.

Jupiter Holiday

Frim Fram 4: Sunday, KIN, 3:30 p.m.

St. Terrible

Transistor Send

Sick Wish: Friday, The Shredder, 7:10

Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats

Thomas Paul

The Dirty Moogs: Saturday, The Spacebar, 12:50 a.m.

Brooke Would

Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers

Rider & Rolling Thunder: Sunday, The Olympic, 8:30 p.m.

Ealdor Bealu

AKA Belle: Wednesday, Main Stage, 4:30 p.m.

Raccoon Tour

Frankie Tillo: Friday, Linen Building, 8 p.m., Sunday, Radioland, 5:20 p.m.

Angel Abaya: Friday, Main Stage, 2:40 p.m.

James Plane Wreck: Thursday, The Olympic, 8:50 p.m., Sunday, El Korah Shrine, 4:30 p.m.

Krystos

Eleven & Jason D: Friday, Spacebar, midnight

buttstuff 

Storie Grubb

No Good

Bread & Circus

The Phets

Dirt Russell: Saturday, The Shredder, 11:40 p.m.

THEM.: Saturday, The Reef, 10:20 p.m.

Black Bolt

Up is the Down is the

Ingrown

Gipsy Moonrise

McKenna Esteb: Wednesday, El Korah Shrine, 6 p.m.

Heather Meuleman

Pure Ivy

Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes

The Jerkwadz

Troyject

Hummingbird of Death: Sunday, The Shredder, 9 p.m.

Rejection Pact

Rhythmic Friction

Groggy Bikini: Wednesday, Western Proper, 11:30 p.m., Friday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 12:10 a.m.

Tambalka

Bone Haus

RahKeem

High Pine Whiskey Yell

Charlie & The Changelings

Kissay

Winterforever

Jeremy Stewart

Ivy Wild

empty suits

Whippin Shitties

The Blaqks

Lucid Aisle

Ryan Peck: Thursday, The Funky Taco, 10:20 p.m.

MDNITE

Ghorot: Saturday, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 11:00 p.m.

Chief Broom

BARN: Saturday, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 9 p.m.

sstrawberry

Ponderay: Friday, The Shredder, 5:10 p.m.

Dustin Morris

Parade of Bad Guys

Mr Grant Olsen: Wednesday, The Neurolux, 12:50 a.m., Sunday, The Neurolux, 11:40 p.m.

Rodeo Screams

Papas: Thursday, Western Proper, 10 p.m., Sunday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 10 p.m.

Blood Party

Hand Trembler

Joshua Lewis

Idyltime

Stranger Danger

Boy Drama

Bodie: Thursday, The Balcony, 12:30 a.m.

The New Mood

Ruff Pups: Thursday, Western Proper, 12:10 a.m., Friday, The Olympic, 9:50 p.m.

Golder Strange

Illicit Nature

Les Fortunate

Dedicated Servers: Friday, The Spacebar, 1 a.m.

Slurm Flirty Worm

College Level

Porcelain Tongue

Trauma Kit

The Simplots: Thursday, The Neurolux, 10:10 p.m.

HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM: Wednesday, The Reef, 11:10 p.m., Saturday, The Spacebar, 11:50 p.m.

Tim Andreae

Oyó

Endless Atlas: Friday, The Spacebar, 7 p.m.

Cloudest Speaker

Mountains Like Tidal Waves

Aterrima

Ana Lete

WOH Club

Maksym

ohbrando

Something Spicy: Thursday, Karma, 11 p.m.

Evolushawn

J Wayne

Ivy Rosé

Orographic

Dirtyworks

Phunktion

Auralux

Kaptain

Dose Amigos

Fingerprince

Julez

Proud Titania

Gated Community

Jesse Blake Rundle

Cabeza: Thursday, Mad Swede Brew Hall, 6 p.m.

The Vang Basics

Blanket Ghost

DJ Fangy

FONSONGS

Killin Me Kid

Corduroy Blue

Kelsie Rose

Ghostbox: Saturday, The Shredder, 5:20 p.m.

Chaosmonaut

Neocentrics

VEMM

Captain Snafu

Blackfriar: Sunday, The Shredder, 8 p.m.

Not That Jennifer

Lady Delicious

Cigarette Speedway: Wednesday, The Linen Building, 6:30 p.m.

Bailey Allen Baker

Tropico 208

James Stevens

Hailey:

Hurdy Gurdy Girls: Friday, Lost Grove, 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Pengilly's Saloon, 9 p.m.

Spike Coggins and the Accused

Idaho Falls:

Grupo Adiktos: Friday, The Basque Center, 8:30 p.m.

Jerome:

Cienega de Zacapu

Nampa:

Tejano Outlaw: Friday, The Basque Center, 6:30 p.m.

With Child: Thursday, The Neurolux, 5 p.m., Saturday, The Hideout, 3 p.m.

Twin Falls:

Mains & Monitors

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments