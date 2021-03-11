Get ready to see a show featuring some excellent Boise bands and more, all from the comfort of your own home. Treefort Music Fest is partnering with Waltzer TV to bring an amazing showcase that highlights local musicians.
"Treefort is so excited to team up with Waltzer TV to showcase Boise and it’s arts community," wrote Marketing Director of Treefort Music Fest Megan Stoll. "The episode is similar to a day party at Treefort Music Fest, where you can tune in to multiple live performances from some of your favorite Boise artists and experience other weird and wonderful things along the way."
Episode 3 airs Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. and tickets are set at a pay-what-you-can price, available at Noonchorus. If people can't make the live stream, no problem, the show will be available for the following three days and a portion of sales will benefit the Live Music Relief Fund.
Some of Boise's best known artists will be performing, such as: Doug Martsch from Built To Spill, The French Tips, Buttstuff, Sun Blood Stories, Frankie Tillo, Wend, Lobo Laura, Leta Harris Neustaedter, Hillfolk Noir, Blood Lemon, Afrosonics, Papas, Nick Delffs, Angel Abaya and more. It's a great lineup.
Waltzer TV is a collaborative streaming platform that works with venues around the country and schedules live-stream concerts. The platform is pay what you can and each episode has more than just music; the shows also incorporate other art mediums like poetry and sketches.
"We've all felt the absence of live music this last year," wrote Stoll, "and Waltzer TV has a fun way of reminding us of the talent and creativity that is right here in Boise."