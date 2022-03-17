Treefort is almost here and, beyond hosting a lot of queer artists, thanks to Dragfort the festival also has many LGBTQ+ events and discussions. On the Treefort website it states:
“Dragfort is a celebration of your best, most authentic self. It’s more than just drag, balls and queens (though it’s definitely about that), it’s about creating a safe space for everyone to express themselves. Dragfort is a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and building community through performance and dialogue. Our goal is to create space for queer people across the spectrum, to feel acknowledged, affirmed and recognized. Allies and those looking to reach a higher understanding of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome.”
Boise Weekly sat down with Cole Calvin, the director of Dragfort, to get the inside scoop about how it started and this year’s events. Calvin began volunteering for Treefort when it started and bopped around, moving from Alefort to Foodfort to backstage management and finally directing Dragfort.
Although it may feel like Dragfort has been with the festival all along, it actually started with two nights of programming in 2019. Calvin was working backstage and he met Treefort’s artist relations manager Jeni Rose. The two started talking about their mutual love of drag. The two nights, including a mock ball, had a great reception, and, now Dragfort, is an integral part of the festival.
“We are trying to create a space intended for queer audiences,” said Calvin, “but if you’re down to come and observe and leave space for people to come and be their authentic self, then please come join but the attempt of Dragfort was mainly for creating space for queer folks and making sure they were acknowledged for all they add to the culture of Treefort and the culture of Boise and the world. Queer performers are some of the most entertaining people and I really wanted to be able to share that with the broader community of Treefort.”
Dragfort has a lot of events and entertainers scheduled. This year, because of COVID, there are some events put on hiatus, like Drag Storytime reading, but Calvin said there are some amazing national artists in the lineup. He also said that he and his team — Dugan Jackman, Alex McLaughin and Miranda Palacio, work to foster Treefort ideals by shining a big light on local performers.
“The biggest thing, similar to Treefort, is we want to focus on what is great locally and regionally,” said Calvin, “and spotlight our favorite names and everything queer about Boise. There are a lot of great performers here and people producing shows as well. We are trying to foster community through performance and dialogue.”
Dragfort also has a talk component where they select a few members from Boise’s queer community who are affecting change and building community. Calvin said it gives activists an opportunity to talk about growing community and grassroots events. This year there’s something that’s like a workshop, where people can join in and add to the discussion instead of just being passive listeners.
“We want to have a lot of people and have community building by talking with people about mental health and the joys and the struggles within our community, especially here in Boise,” said Calvin. “Idaho is leading the realm in anti-trans legislation and trying to walk back peoples’ rights and the ability to even exist in this space … I’ve seen families leave. It’s tough to see the community that adds so much value and culture to this city and state to constantly be pushed back into the closet. I definitely want to continue to be here and hold space for these kind of performances.”
Dragfort
QUEER CREATIVE MEET UP: Wednesday, March 23, 5 – 7 p.m., Spacebar. A meet up for all LGBTQ+, a way to connect and plan out your Treefort.
DRAGFORT KICK OFF SHOW: Thursday, March 24, 8 – 10 p.m., The Balcony. Boise’s favorite queens, kings, and burlesque performers.
SERVIN’ IT UP WITH KORNBREAD: Friday, March 25, 9 p.m., The Balcony. Drag Race Season 14 Super Queen.
CORVETTE COLLECTIVE: Friday, March 25, 8:45 p.m., The Balcony. Get your dance on!
CORVETTE-A-GOGO: Friday, March 25, midnight, at The Balcony & Beyond. Dance and strut all around Treefort with Black Velvet midnight, The Balcony Club; RahKeeM 1 a.m., at Adelmann; and Not That Jennifer 1:30 a.m., The Balcony Club.
PINK RUNWAY PARTY: Saturday March 26, 3:50 p.m., the Main Stage; 5 p.m., at Alefort. An interactive pop-up experience.
OUT AND PROUD FEATURING HEIDI N CLOSET: Saturday, March 26, 9 p.m., The Balcony. Performers from Boise and Texas. With Dragfort headliner Heidi N Closet, Miss Congeniality of Season 12 of Drag Race.
IT’S BRUNCH BITCH: Sunday, March 27, noon – 2 p.m., Alefort. So much fun!
THE STATE OF THE COMMUNITY: QUEER CONVERSATIONS: Sunday, March 27, 3 – 4:30 p.m. A workshop and discussion about living in the Treasure Valley.
A Few Artists
Snail Mail: Baltimore, Maryland. Snail Mail is artist Lindsey Jordan’s solo project. This indie rocker first performed as Snail Mail at age 15 and has two albums under their belt.
Kari Faux: Little Rock, Aarkansas. Faux does it all, she’s a rapper, producer, singer, clothing designer and DJ. She’s also had a song mixed by Childish Gambino that was featured on the HBO show “Insecure.”
Caroline Rose: New York, New York. Rose is a musician, singer and songwriter. The sound is a mix of pop, Americana, country, rockabilly and alternative. She has four studio albums.
Slothrust: Los Angeles, California. Garage rock, alternative band fronted by Leah Wellbaum.
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers: Chapel Hill, North Carolina. County, county-punk, twang and outlaw country are all words used to describe the Disarmers sound. The band also has a documentary titled: “What it Takes: film en douze tablea,” about Shook as they worked on the album “Years.”
Sera Cahoone: Seattle, Washington. Singer and songwriter that blends Americana with country western, indie rock and low-fi. She previously worked with Carissa’s Wierd and Band of Horses.
Esther Rose: Santa Fe, New Mexico. Alt-country mixed with folk pop. Three studio albums. Her newest album, “How Many Times,” was released in 2021.
Sunny War: Los Angeles, California. Guitarist, street-singer and roots music revolutionary. The music is folk-punk. Her newest album, “Simple Syrup,” came out in 2021 and she takes on topics like relationships, politics and PTSD.
Julianna Zachariou: San Diego, California. She is a multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer. The genre is folk and pop, she has also contributed to the band Echobaby and has released a bunch of singles, an EP and an album.
Jax Anderson: Detroit, Michigan. A pop musician formally known as Flint Eastwood. She writes a ton of songs and has two albums: “Bedroom B Sides: Volume 1” and “Songs for Every Condition.”
Elizabeth Wyld: Brooklyn, New York. Indie-folk singer and songwriter who was previously an actress and is a classically-trained vocalist.
People can get more information on performers and events at treefortmusicfest.com.