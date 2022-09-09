PB_ 2022b by Christian Taillemite Pic_- Med-High-Res.jpg

French guitarist Pierre Bensusan plays live at the Sapphire Room in Boise on Sept. 17.

 Christian Taillemite

BOISE — After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. According to a press release about the tour, one of his early stops will be in Boise where on Saturday, Sept. 17, The Riverside Hotel welcomes him back to perform a show in the Sapphire Room concert series.

"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years, playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven ... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again," Bensusan said. "The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years."

