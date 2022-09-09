...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
French guitarist Pierre Bensusan plays live at the Sapphire Room in Boise on Sept. 17.
BOISE — After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. According to a press release about the tour, one of his early stops will be in Boise where on Saturday, Sept. 17, The Riverside Hotel welcomes him back to perform a show in the Sapphire Room concert series.
"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years, playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven ... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again," Bensusan said. "The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years."
After spending the last three months back in France, "I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops, that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast."
If World Music means the fusion of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical and pop music, then Bensusan may be one of the most eloquent World Music musicians of our time, the press release said. Also called “The Prince of DADGAD,” he has won such awards as: the Rose d'Or of the Montreux Festival, and being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine! In addition, his triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album.
Since his first performances in 1974 in France, Bensusan has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations.
Born in French Algeria, Bensusan is an adventurer of unusual lands. His almost “sacred” music is an intimate and orchestral hymn, a solo crossing on a multi-shell Lowden guitar subjected to the natural elements with sound molecules and finger pulp on an ebony fingerboard for open tuning — "a unique and transparent technique, under the fingers of an adventurous pilgrim," said the release.