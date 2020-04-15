Tylor and the Train Robbers Talk John Prine Ahead of Tribute Show
The members of Boise Americana folk band Tylor and the Train Robbers have played together all their lives. They tour all over, but in light of the pandemic, they’ve been stuck at home—ready to jump on the bandwagon and play the Record Exchange’s virtual John Prine tribute show.
“I saw Chad from The Record Exchange posted the tribute, and it hit us hard,” said Tylor Ketchum. “He was one of my biggest influences and I’m excited to see what the other musicians play and spread his music around.”
Tylor and the Train Robbers will perform Prine’s song “Fish and Whistle” for the show on Sunday, April 19. Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason and Tommy Bushman have played together since they were young, joining them will be Ketchum’s father-in-law, Johnny “Shoes” Pisano, completing the family affair. And family is why Ketchum loved Prine in the first place.
“[Fish and Whistle] was one of my grandpa’s favorite songs, and it’s always been a family favorite,” said Ketchum. “Prine was a huge influence: He could make you laugh at the beginning of a song and cry at the end. I mean he did it over and over again.”
—Tracy Bringhurst