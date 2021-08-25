The band Wild Pink has been around since 2015. They dropped their self-titled debut album in 2017 and followed with “Yolk in the Fur” in 2018. Their new album, released in February, is titled “A Billion Little Lights.” So far, it’s received rave reviews from Pitchfork and Brooklyn Vegan but front man John Ross said the process to get it out was a long one.
“I started writing in 2018 the tunes for this album, recorded in October 2019 and finished mixing in January 2020,” said Ross, “so everything took a while. I’m glad the songs are finally out and I’m excited to play them live in front of an audience.”
“A Billion Little Lights” was released on Royal Mountain Records. It’s available on all major streaming platforms and at the website royalmountainrecords.com. People can also check out new music — the band also recently released an album of covers — and get more information on their website, wildpink.com.
Ross said the vibe on the earlier album from 2015 had more of a punk feel to it. This one definitely has more of an Americana vibe. It has a full, rich sound that comes from the band’s use of different instruments like accordions, violins, Wurlitzers, fiddles, saxophones, pedal steel guitars and synth. Ross wrote and arranged all the songs on the album and it was mixed and produced by David Greenbaum, a producer that’s worked with U2, Cage The Elephant and Beck.
The title for the album is one of the lyrics from the song “Bigger Than Christmas,” which is reminiscent of the vastness of the night sky and that connection one feels when looking at it. Ross seems to have a talent for wending poetic metaphor in such a way that it’s relatable to anyone who listens.
Some of the songs feel a little bit country but it still has a distinctly Indy feel. Another cool addition to this album is the videos the band is making. The one that stands out is the video for the song, ”The Shining but Tropical.” It stars Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis in the show Schitt’s Creek. Ross said Murphy took the reigns with the video; it was shot in rural Ontario at her family’s cabin.
“Nature is definitely a theme,” said Ross. “I get inspiration from nature. I recently moved out of New York into the country and the scenery informs my song writing a lot.”
Ross said the song “Amalfi” is his favorite. The lyrics are especially beautiful: “Dormant spore resting in the dust/ Nothing ever means nothing/ Trampled like us/ Just living for the dog now/ You were just a feather/ Another life in the breeze/ I could feel you with me/ When I couldn’t feel a thing/ You showed yourself to me like/ Forsythia in the Spring/I can feel you with me/ When I feel everything.”
Wild Pink is playing Treefort, Friday Sep. 24 at 11:20 p.m. at the Linen Building.