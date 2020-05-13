Hip-hop can be hard to come by on the radio in Idaho but not at Radio Boise. The station’s show The Wreck is celebrating its ninth year of bringing underground hip-hop to listeners around the Treasure Valley.
“This year will be a 'best of' show highlighting the best live performances from the past eight anniversary shows,” wrote Djjasond. “Over 20 local artists will be featured in what will sound like a live concert.”
Join Trav G and Djjasond this Thursday, May 14, from 7-9 p.m. The show will feature a slew of local rappers and acts, including Dedicated Servers, Exit Prose, Weighn Beats, P Dirt, Eleven, Illumneye Crew, Mo Diggs, Clev Speech, Andy O, Zero and many more.
People can listen live or stream on KBRX, Radio Boise 89.9/93.5 FM.