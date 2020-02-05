The Green Zoo is a local collective of theater and music. Its previous album The Adventures of Johnny Nihilist (2016) was filled with a mix of heavy, distorted guitar and pop, and told the story of a complex young love, death and life. The band's new album, An Odd End, also tells a story of a different stripe. The founder and creative force behind The Green Zoo, Thomas Newby, describes it as the personal story of him making his way through the latter part of his 20s and coming out the other side in a better place. All of the songs have a story behind them where Newby shares his personal experiences. Similar to themes in the previous album, it’s about connecting through music and how powerful that can be. Join The Green Zoo for a release party for An Odd End at The Olympic with The French Tips and Mantooth.
With The French Tips and Mantooth. 8 p.m. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise, theolympicboise.com.