Mostly Muff performed its last show in 2019, but that doesn’t mean the band is done influencing Boise's music scene. The all-female band played benefit shows annually for a decade, and donated to various local nonprofits. Now, Purring Mantis will take up the crown, playing a benefit show at the Visual Arts Collective for Period The Menstrual Movement, a Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit that gathers menstrual supplies for homeless and low-income women, on Saturday, Feb. 15. This year’s theme is '60s style and called Flowers in Your Hair. Opening for Purring Mantis will be With Child, and fans are encouraged to don flower child-inspired clothing. The bands also ask that people bring feminine products to donate.
With With Child. Pay What You Want, 8 p.m. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., visualartscollective.com.