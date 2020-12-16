The throughline of (a)Live and Alone at Visual Arts Collective, the latest from Boise space rockers Sun Blood Stories, is the slow, gentle hum of a spacecraft. SBS has always sought to take its listeners places, even to inner space. It drops on Friday, Dec. 18.
Recorded at the Visual Arts Collective, (a)Live is as much a statement about inner space as it is a call to action. Over the last few weeks, a group of arts activists have been raising funds to keep the VAC alive until it can return to regular business, and SBS’ new album is a part of that effort. Proceeds from its sales on Bandcamp will go directly to the cause.
The choice of venue and the fact that it’s billed as a “live” album say something about how listeners might consider what they hear. SBS has always been a cause-oriented band, slipping references to social justice or the malaise of living in a capitalist society into its work; but for months, there has been precious little in the way of live music in Boise, and you won’t hear the cheer or murmur of fans in the background of (a)Live—just the playing-a-cat’s-tail-with-a-saw guitars, the thrumming beats and the languid vocals of Amber Pollard and Ben Kirby.
“We’re Sun Blood Stories. Live. Visual Arts Collective. It’s just us. And we wish you were here, because we miss you,” Kirby says into the mic on the first track, “Intro Shimmer Distant.”
The tracks have been pulled from across SBS’ long lifespan as a band, but the invocation spells out feelings of solitude and longing that put a fresh spin on every track.
This album was meant to be played loud, its thin-shelled sonic Easter eggs meant to be found. The driving, Black Sabbath-inspired “Witch Wind” isn’t a segue so much as a trap door to the following track, the strung-out and plaintive “Nothing Sacred Will Hold”; and these kinds of jarring transitions, the howling vocals and lost-in-space guitar riffs give the whole album a feeling of being an endless expanse punctuated by moments of intense feeling.
Re-recording tracks into a live album without an audience could, for many bands, be a touch ironic—even desperate. But for SBS, it’s a chance to make a statement about the cultural moment and lean into its lotus eater aesthetic. Few Boise bands are equipped to say something listeners don’t already know about what it’s like living through 2020, but count Sun Blood Stories among them.