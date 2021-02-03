Radio Boise provides the Treasure Valley and beyond with music people won’t hear on mainstream radio. Yet, the programming is more than just music, it’s also a community where people can tune in and feel like they’re a part of something. A new show coming called “The Agenda” will play music that embodies the Queer experience, ensuring even more community members feel included.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” said DJ Xander Raven. “The Queer experience isn’t a monolith, we all experience it differently, and we don’t want to be pigeonholed into any one genre.”
“The Agenda” starts this Thursday, Feb. 4 from 2 a.m.- 4 a.m. on Radio Boise and was created by Thomas Kimble and Raven, DJ names Adam and Steve. The show will have a little bit of everything, the two listed off Queer core, disco, r&b, hip-hop, dance, country, folk and indy music. They are also concerned with making sure all people feel comfortable tuning in and are thoroughly vetting artists to make sure they support the LGBTQ community.
Kimble and Raven said they were tired of hearing so many straight artists being played while there are so many talented Queer artists flying under the radar.
“We wanted to focus on Queer artists and uplifting that voice,” said Kimble. “And make sure that local Queer individuals can hear themselves on the radio. It’s a show that focuses on Queer artists but also music that embodies the Queer experience.”
Artists don’t necessarily have to be LGBTQ to be played. Kimble said some artists aren’t inherently Queer themselves; instead, they deeply resonate with Queer people. For instance artists like Bette Midler, Cher, Tina Turner or Britney Spears.
The main point is to be inclusive and Kimble said that if they put an artist on the air, they are making sure that they support the LGBTQ and the BIPOC community. “”We will be making sure there’s nothing in their background that’s hurtful to any marginalized communities.”
Each show will begin with a set from Kimble that’s more uplifting and dance themed. Followed by Raven, who’ll play more ballads, singer-songwriter, folk and indy music. The two will play on the format in the future and hope to have some themed shows.
“We’re so excited,” said Kimble, “and there’s an archive so people don’t have to be up at 2 a.m. to hear it. Anyone can tune in anytime.”