New Music: The Aldape Bootstompers “Bolo Ties & Whiskey Eyes.”

The Aldape Bootstompers new single releases August 13.
With a name like The Aldape Bootstompers you know it’s gonna be country and the band’s name comes from a tiny mountain summit where musicians Connor Jay Liess and Christy Rezaii started playing music together in 2017. The band eventually began performing and although they recently decided to stop playing live, The Bootstompers are releasing a studio single titled “Bolo Ties & Whiskey Eyes,” produced by Trapper’s Attic Records and recorded, engineered and written by Liess and Rezaii.
“I kind of forgot we had this sitting on the hard drive,” Liess said. “I played with it for a couple days in the studio and tossed it to the Bootstompers to see if it was something we’d want to throw out there.”
“Bolo Ties & Whiskey Eyes” releases on Aug. 13 on all streaming platforms. To promote the single the band is also doing an Instagram giveaway of swag worth $120; people can get more information by following the Aldape Bootstompers on Instagram or going to Liess’s website, connorjayliessmusic.com.
The song has Liess on vocals, guitar, organ and harmonica; Rezaii on vocals; Ethan Mansfield on fiddle; Matt Skipper on mandolin and “Mustang” Mark Stolpe on upright bass. The song’s about a man who can’t choose between the love of a woman or his love of whiskey.
“I had wanted to write a sentimental cowboy-esque breakup song a couple summers ago, but instead it just turned into this whiny-ass alcoholic pining for his lady,” said Liess. “Christy and I began singing it as a duet after she wrote the bridge, where the woman basically says, ‘Yeah, I don’t need you, you pathetic toad.’”