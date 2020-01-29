Local artist and musician Grant Olsen was, for a long time, a solo act. Lately, though, a band has formed around him, and for lack of a better name, they started calling themselves "Mr. Grant Olsen." Joining Olsen are Jan Reed on synthesizer, Dylan Eller on guitar, Cody Goin on bass, Daniel Ojeda on the drum kit and Anna Dunford on percussion. They’ve played together for the last couple of years and have a strong electronic element with a lot of organic influence as well. Mr. Grant Olsen plays funky, spaced out, rhythmic sets and are set to start recording with Z.V. House for an upcoming release on local label Hifi Mantra Records. The openers for the show are modular offshoot band The Simplots; a rhythm band influenced by downtown NYC early eighties. Frank Tillo, formerly of the band Thick Business, will join the band onstage. It’s a good night to catch a lot of local talent on one stage.
—Tracy Bringhurst
With Frank Tillo and The Simplots. $5. 7:30 p.m. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise, neurolux.com.