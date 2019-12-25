The Idaho-Texas connection is strong. Chalk it up to the Gem and Big Hat states being full of folks with independent spirits bolstered by wide-open spaces. Maybe it's Texans escaping the bugs, heat and humidity; and Idahoans GTT for that new western Mecca, Austin. The latter is the story of Micky and the Motorcars. Originally hailing from Hailey, the alt-country act, comprising Braun brothers (yes, those Braun brothers) Micky and Gary, put its skis in storage, packed its bags and relocated to Austin, Texas, where it promptly kicked off a 17-year-long endless tour. The band has a sleek country sound, but what oozes out of tracks cut live and in the studio alike is a supreme confidence. The music is in their Braun bones, and on New Year's Eve, the band will swing back to Idaho for a show at The Knitting Factory.
8 p.m. $25-$75. The Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St., Boise, bo.knittingfactory.com.