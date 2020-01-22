Lounge on Fire is, unquestionably, one of the hardest-working bands in Boise. Though it has been a few years since it cut an album (Lips of Calypso, 2017), it has been a regular on the live performance circuit in the City of Trees. Then, on Jan. 18, it dropped a music video for its track “All Night” after many months in production. Both as a celebration and as a nod to tradition, it will host its fourth-annual Winter Social at Neurolux on Saturday, Jan. 25, where it will share the stage with Salt Lake City-based funksters SuperBubble and surf rockers The Seatopians. Round out the night with beats from DJ IGA The Independent Grocer. The winter is cold, but nothing quite warms the fingers and toes quite like Lounge on Fire.
—Harrison Berry
$10. 8:30 p.m. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise, neurolux.com.