Boise may be small but the music scene packs a punch. In the fall of 2020 three guys, who do a lot for the Boise music scene, got together and started playing music: Travis Ward on guitars and vocals, Michael Mitchell on drums and percussion, and Eric Gilbert, on keyboards. They said they just wanted to blow off some steam during the pandemic and play some rock and roll. Out of that, they started Floating Witches Head.
“The sound wasn’t really pre-meditated,” said Ward, “we were just creating and not really having rules. And when we’d get done playing we all felt really excited and charged.”
The sound of the band is definitely something to get excited about. According to the bio on Facebook, the sound is, “garage, psych, swamp, proto-punk, acid rock, beards, hot peppers, pickles, parties, nice people,” and all of that is true. The band recently released an EP, ”Medicine Man Demos” on June 17 and it’s available on all streaming services and it’s really worth a listen.
Ward also plays in another Boise-based band called Hillfolk Noir that has more of a folk sound and he said what’s been great about playing in Floating Witches Head is that some songs that he writes just don’t work with Hillfolk’s sound and ended up being perfect for the other band. He brings a song or idea to Mitchell and Gilbert and everything seems to come together in an organic way.
“It just felt really natural,” said Gilbert. “We mostly just started hanging out and I haven’t played for a while and it was so nice to start again. We’re still evolving as a band but it feels really fluid.”
Gilbert was also in the Band Finn Riggins and is co-founder of Treefort Music Fest.
Floating Witches Head has a sound that’s a bit all its own. The guitar is super garage and fuzzy but Ward has a distinct and unique voice that’s unexpected but works really well with the sound. The song “Body Snatchers” comes in with great guitar and really trippy keyboards. “Cling to the Water” is a little more folky and stands out from the other songs.
“Medicine Man Demos” has six songs all together. The band also has an upcoming show, playing at the Sawtooth Valley Gathering in Stanley, Idaho on Friday, July 29 and plans to book more shows this year. For more information people can check out the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages.