Jeffrey Martin started out as a teacher. Now, he’s a songwriting musician who tours full time. Martin first played Treefort in 2014, and has returned to play the festival many times since. His music is a smooth blend of acoustic Americana, Blues and Folk. From his first album, Gold in the Water, which was released in 2009, to his most recent work, Jeffrey Martin on Audiotree Live, released in 2018, Martin has written warm, personal narratives that blend well with his gruff and cutting vocal style. The day before Thanksgiving, he'll put on a Turkey Day-topping Americana show at Neurolux, with opening act The Pan Handles, an Idaho-based folk and Bluegrass band.
8:30 p.m. $8-$10. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., neurolux.com.