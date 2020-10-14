Boise band Aka Belle has never shied away from the political. For longtime fans, it would come as a surprise if it didn't drop something before the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3; and on Oct. 9, it met their expectations, releasing the single "New Highs in Leadership" on its website that calls on listeners and voters to demand a better kind of politics.
"It's about the failure of the administration, but a lot of administrations have failed," said singer Catherine Merrick. "There's a lot that's wrong with our society. It's maybe not directed completely at [President Donald Trump]; it's really a love song to the youth, to younger folks who have seen firsthand how low politics have gotten, and to encourage people to get involved in communities and speak the truth."
"New Highs in Leadership" at first listen seems to echo the sardonic sounds of Cake a-la "Short Skirt Long Jacket," but doesn't hold the act for long, launching into a call to action: "Don't waste time/Waiting for/The world to knock/On your door/It's open/Kick it aside/With sensible shoes." Americans have taken a hard hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, unleashing national feelings of urgency and practicality; but they've also been forced witnesses to political theater and decadence. "New Highs in Leadership" tells them to do something about it.
The politics of the song goes well beyond what meets the ear. Proceeds from online sales through election day benefit Conservation Voters for Idaho and the League of Women Voters of Idaho. Aka Belle is also slated to play a benefit show for the Women's and Children's Alliance on Thursday, Oct. 22. After the election, proceeds will be redirected to Love Letters for VAC. Merrick told Boise Weekly the band initially wanted to support a larger, possibly national group, but opted instead for local organizations.
"Talking with a friend of mine, we decided that it was better to funnel that money [to a group] that was local and grassroots," she said. "The money could serve our local community better."
While the political timing of the song's release has been appropriate, the logistics of cutting and releasing a single during the COVID-19 pandemic have proven thornier. Originally, Aka Belle planned to record "New Highs in Leadership" after Treefort Music Fest this spring. The pandemic nixed those plans, and it wasn't until after the first months of quarantine that the band was able to return to the studio, which the band jury-rigged with plastic sheets and exhaustive sanitation efforts to keep its members safe.
A video accompanying "New Heights in Leadership" is in the works, as is a second, accompanying track, "A.M.Dew," which will appear on a 7" lathe-cut record sometime in 2021. Merrick has also made limited-edition art prints to go along with the new track, which cost $15 online.