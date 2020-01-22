Bluegrass may have its roots in Appalachia, but it has spread across the country. Especially in the mountainous regions of the U.S., the rugged imagery so often associated with Western identity runs true through the lyrics of bluegrass music. Idaho has no shortage of bluegrass entertainment options, and one such option is the annual Idaho Bluegrass Winterfest. Lasting nearly an entire day, 13 bluegrass artists will grace Garden City. The line-up for the festival is Reilly Coyote, also known as Bernie Reilly; Dry Buck; Jetboat Ramblers; Country Club, or Jonah Shue; Sugar Beats; All the Bad Times; False Bottom String Band; Aldape Bootstompers; Fiddle Express; Slackline; and Wild Dirt Flower. There will also be a guest performance from John Lowell, of Growling Old Men.
—Xavier Ward
Noon-7 p.m. $15. Ironwood Bar and Grill, 5467 N. Glenwood Ave., Garden City, idahobluegrassassociation.org.