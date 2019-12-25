It has been nearly 25 years since Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia died, but Garcia’s work has lived on. There have been countless iterations of Grateful Dead cover bands, including Dead and Co., which consisted of some of the original members of the band, who were often joined by legends such as Trey Anastasio of Phish fame, and guitar guru John Mayer. Boise has its own proprietor of all things Dead—Grateful. This band goes beyond trying to cover the songs of the Grateful Dead, but the actual feel of the original group, as well. Each member of the band picks a Grateful Dead member to personify, and in accordance with its commitment, it doesn’t repeat set lists and never plays a song the exact same way, trying to capture the calculated chaos of the true Grateful Dead’s live performances.
