Get ready to dance at a three-hour non-stop show at the Olympic. Gigglebomb is a DJ and live band hybrid that also plays mash-ups designed to get you moving. This local band has played Treefort twice and worked collaboratively together since 2014. Gigglebomb has an ever-changing line-up, but currently includes Radio Boise’s Bangers and Mashups host DJ Winkle, drummers Mike Mitchell and Joe Steiner who play on rotation and Shaun Scrivner on horns and saxophone. The band's music is similar to DJ Winkle's radio show, weaving different genres together and creating something new. From golden oldies to classic rock, hip-hop, pop, EDM and reggae, it’s all remixed with heavy bass ensuring your booty will be on the dance floor.
—Tracy Bringhurst
9 p.m. $5. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise, theolympicboise.com.