Dale Hiscock, who records under the name Endless Atlas, is a local musician who mostly works by himself but has collaborated with an old friend, Brian Squillace, who records under the name Odd Relics
“Back in Florida I picked up mixing just for myself,” said Hiscock. “When I moved here I started meeting people and they needed someone who could do mixing, and that’s actually what led me into making my own music again.”
Hiscock and Squillace’s collaboration is an EP entitled Wooden Palace, and it’s slated for release on Tuesday, June 2. The EP is six tracks long, Hiscock said four are what he would consider complete songs and two are instrumentals. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms.
Hiscock has mixed for some local bands and artists like Sun Blood Stories and Paper Gates, played Treefort, released a couple of singles and a previous EP titled Geometry. He has worked on solo music for about two years and has a recording studio in his house.
Wooden Palace was written in a week when Squillace came up to Boise. Hiscock said it was a wild process, with himself and Squillace ending up working 12 hours a day. The two also prompted themselves with different experiments, like trying new instruments, to produce new ideas and get them out of their comfort zone. He said that throughout production, they focused on the process.
“I was more electronic on this and we ended up with a good middle ground,” said Hiscock. “It was super fun and in the future I want to keep doing collaborations like this.”
The artists also took time away from each other, holing up separately in studios for part of the day and meeting up in the evening to see what took hold. He said the EP has a nice arc, starting with one of his songs and then going into Squillace’s music: “His songs are more metaphorical and mine are more concrete. It works well.”
The EP is a smooth fusion of indy-electric pop that’s pleasant to listen to without being boring. People can also listen to Hiscock perform on the Storyfort podcast Storyfort Presents: Voices of Treefort Music Fest.