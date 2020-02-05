Dweezil Zappa tells people his religion was listed as “musician” by his father, the legendary Frank Zappa, on his birth certificate, and at age 6 he got his first guitar. Needless to say, because of his upbringing, he has been playing music for a long time. He continues his Hot Rats and Other Hot Stuff tour in Boise at the Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 5. On this tour, Zappa and his back-up band, the Rocking Teenage Combo, perform his father’s 1969 album Hot Rats in its entirety. Far from Frank Zappa’s early work of satirical vocal performances, Hot Rats is mostly instrumental jazz-style compositions. Dweezil Zappa won a Grammy in 2009 for his performance of “Peaches en Regalia” off the album, which is fitting, because his father dedicated the album to him 50 years ago. Zappa and his current band bring this psychedelic album back to life, note for note, in a fitting tribute.
8 p.m. $26.50-$74. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise, egyptiantheatre.net.