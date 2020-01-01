DASH, The Olympic, Thursday, Jan. 2
Montana isn’t necessarily known for its electronic soul pop, but that’s part of what makes DASH so spectacular. The band is versatile and groovy, with a serious dose of ingenuity. Throughout its two-year stint as a band, DASH has proven to be quick on its feet. Early in 2019, the band’s drummer dropped out shortly before a tour. The founding members of the band, Kayti Korte and Ben Morris, sprang to action. The two picked up a MIDI electronic drum pad and got to work, providing the beats for their own music without the help of another drummer. This actually spurred the band to create an EP, Desperate Electric. DASH’s music is funky, soulful and would cause just about anyone to cut a rug. While Korte and Morris are the lone members of the group, DASH’s music doesn’t reflect it. What it lacks in membership, it makes up for in a rich, full-bodied sound.
—Xavier Ward
With College Level, and Golder Strange. 8 p.m. $7. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise, theolympicboise.com.