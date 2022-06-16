The concept of "The Three Deaths" is something that runs through many cultures but perhaps the best explanation comes from Ofelia Esparza, an artist and educator from Los Angelos, who said, "The first death is the day that we give our last breath; the day that we die. Our second death is the day that we are buried, never to be seen on the face of the earth again. And our third death, the most dreaded death of all, is to be forgotten."
The third death, the one where a person is forgotten, is something Shadrach Tuck from the band Chief Broom, and Frankie Tillo intend to avoid — at least in regards to some music they created during the pandemic. In a series of sessions, Chief Broom and Frankie Tillo played with other local musicians including Shadrach Tuck's brother, Tanner "T.J." Tuck, who passed away June 11, 2021. They released two singles jointly this year on Saturday, June 11: "Leaks" by Chief Broom and "Let it Roll" by Tillo, as an homage to T.J. and the music they all created together.
"It's therapeutic to us because we had a collective version," said Shadrach Tuck,"but he's gone now and it's more important to get it out. T.J was an integral part of music making in Boise and to have the documentation and to share it is special."
The split release is available on all streaming platforms and people can get more information on Chief Broom at Mishaprecords.com, and Tillo at earthlibraries.com.
Chief Broom is Tanner "T.J." Tuck on drums; Shadrach Tuck vocals and bass and William “Cheese” Cheeseman on guitar. Frankie Tillo is, of course, Tillo on vocals and guitar, and also features Tanner "T.J." Tuck on drums, Shadrach Tuck on bass and backup vocals and Riley Johnson on keyboard and backup vocals.
The bands are separate — but also not, like an Aspen grove. Boise is small and people tend to work together creatively a lot. The two bands also have separate albums coming out later this fall although they both play on each other's. A lot of the music from both albums, including the singles, were created during the pandemic. It marks a special time for the artists: when they fist started playing together again. They both chose the singles specifically because they wanted to showcase the chemistry of recording in the room together.
"Chief Broom makes heavy, brooding and somehow uplifting music showing us reflections of the fragility, monotony, beauty and horrors of everyday life," it said in a press release about the band. "It is centered around the songwriting of Boise multi-instrumentalist Shadrach Tuck and has featured a revolving cast namely William 'Cheese' Cheeseman his 'leading man' and Frankie Tillo (Thick Business, Frankie Tillo) 'his council.'"
The song "Leaks" has some melancholy but also uplifting lyrics and a garage rock sound.
"This song instrumentally is sort of a culmination of a mix of sounds we were (expletive)-ing with at the time, like chorus-y bass from '80s new-wave or post-punk like the Cure, then like this epic stadium-rock sounding chorus like U2 or some s-(expletive) but recorded to sound like '90s indie rock, Pavement, (our Boise founding fathers’) Built to Spill or some s-(expletive) like that," said Shadrack Tuck. "Lyrically, I was still very much affected day to day by the passing of my brother and how it left this massive void in my life but promising myself I will carry on. I reference others who inspire me in the lyrics as well."
Tillo's sound can be equally brooding but in "Let it Roll" the song starts soft and builds into a funky kind of crescendo that drops back into softness.
"I have come to treat recordings as a moment captured in time rather than this grandiose gesture or a fantastic feat," said Tillo. "I think at some point I realized relationships and the situations that bring people together are not forever, if you are lucky then yes maybe they can be. I suppose this song is that. A moment in time when we inspired one another."
In times like these, you can't ask for much more.