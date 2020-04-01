Brazilian band Oruã has strong connections in Boise. Members have toured with Built to Spill, lived in the City of Trees between tours and even released a silly short video on Instagram filmed in the North End called “Domador.” The band, led by Lê Almeida, is working on a new album and set to release a single titled “Cavalo Branco” ("white horse") on April 3.
“This new track will be part of the album we're recording,” wrote Almeida in an email. “Now the band has changed and has new members. During the quarantine I have taken the opportunity to prepare several new tracks for this new album from Oruã.”
The band has a changing lineup. The new members are Karin Santa Rosa, Daniel Duarte, Bigu Medine and João Casaes. “Cavalo Branco” is a longer song, and definitely worth the download. Its blend of psychedelic, kraut and indie rock, with a splash of jazz, easily hurdles the language barrier: If you don’t know Portuguese, that won’t keep you from enjoying it.
Oruã was preparing to travel to the U.S. in August before the pandemic, but now, the band hopes to be able to visit in September. “Cavalo Branco” will be available for streaming Friday, April 3, on Spotify.