Oruã is a Brazilian band with close ties to Boise — they toured with Doug Martsch as Built to Spill in 2019. The lead singer, Lê Almeida, makes a lot of music and the band has a new album titled “Íngreme,” that came out on Oct. 29.
“I started recording this album in 2019, the year my life took a giant turn. I was on a huge tour playing drums with Built to Spill, a band that I’ve spent a good part of my life listening to a lot and in no kind of dream would I have imagined being a part of,” said Almeida in a press release. “In the middle of the tour with BTS I was putting together a series of recordings, things that gave us paths. From these tracks we were arranging the new lineup. Daniel Duarte, who had played on the first album, returned to the band, which had two drums again. Bigú Medine started playing bass and JC took over the synths, mpc and arrangements. The base of the steep existed before we came to live in Búzios, but it was living in a calmer and greener region that the diamond was cut with care and dedication. This was the first record I mixed in a notebook. The previous ones were made on cassette tape.”
The album is available on Bandcamp and the band’s website, Tranfusion Noise Records. The cover art is by Gustavo Pires. It was recorded and mixed by Lê Almeida and João Casaes and mastered by Daniel Duarte at Estúdio Terra.
The band’s original drummer Phil Fernandes left Oruã and was replaced by Karin Santa Rosa. This album has 10 songs and flows very well. Almeida has a higher-pitched voice that always sounds good against the backdrop of harder sounding garage guitar. However, the band also has a bit of a funk feeling at times, moving in and around different beats.
“The lyrics for the most part deal with, reflect and propose thinking about some differences … social and racial,” said Almeida. “Some with a view from different perspectives and a better world, and some with wilder ones, almost curses or prayers, in general it’s for morale to raise.”
The band also launched a new video people can watch on Youtube.