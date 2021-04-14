People in Boise may know Brazilian artist Lê Almeida as one of the previous band members in the ever-changing lineup of Built to Spill, but beyond that he's stayed busy with his own projects. Since the Built to Spill tour in 2019 he's released a new video that's a session based on his last album, AULAS.
"This video represents a big phase of change, after we filmed I moved to another city, started mixing the recordings of the new BTS album and some new things from Oruã," wrote Almeida in an email. "All these tracks in the video draw a little bit of this dark moment."
The video will be available on the SESC Santana channel on YouTube. The SESC is a large nonprofit in Brazil that promotes the arts and it has several concert venues. Almeida's video is available on Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Brazil time, or 4 p.m. Boise time.
It was directed by filmmaker Jorge Polo and is around 45 minutes long. People can expect a mini concert. The video was filmed at a recording and concert space called Escritório. It features Almeida on guitar and vocals; João Casaes, guitar; Bigú Medine, bass; and Joab Régis, drums. The sound is tinged with a bit of a melancholy, but it has harder guitar riffs. Kind of a garage and punk, indie sound that's reminiscent of Nirvana but a bit funkier and spaced out sounding. It works well with Almeida's voice.
It's a chill listen that's also a delight to watch. Besides watching a concert, viewers will also get to see the studio and some interesting, almost collage-style art the filmmaker disperses in open spaces throughout the video. It ends with a two-minute short that's also a piece of art in itself.
People can find more of Almeida's music, and there's a lot of it, on Bandcamp.