Every year, Alive After Five stands out as one of the most significant regular summer events in the City of Trees—a chance to cool down by the fountain, hang out with friends and, of course, listen to some of the finest jams organizer Downtown Boise Association can lure to the City of Trees.
That tradition will not end in 2020, but because of concerns regarding mass events and the COVID-19 pandemic, Alive After Five will take its party out of the Grove and onto the internet.
The first show will take place on Wednesday, June 3, and feature Deviant Kin opening for Dustbowl Revival, and run from 4:30-6 p.m. MST. It will be available to stream at the DBA and the Alive After Five's Facebook pages, as well as the DBA YouTube channel.
Then, on Wednesday, June 10, The Weary Times will open for Bread & Circus; on Wednesday, June 17, The Seatopians will open for low-fi; and on Wednesday, June 24, Aka Belle will open for Scars on 45.
Keep an eye out for additional acts as July and August get nearer.