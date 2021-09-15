If you’re into nightlife or occasionally hit the clubs in Boise, then you’ve probably heard of DJ Bodie Lee. He’s the resident DJ at the Neurolux and has spun at multiple bars and venues around town. People really seem to dig on his sets and on any given Saturday night at the Lux people pack in to hit the dance floor. People both young and old are moved by what he plays, which he calls, “a unique layering of original sounds with re-edits of disco/garage/funk/boogie tracks.” In addition, if you’ve met him in person, he’s a delight to talk with and espouses love through his conversations as well as his music.
BW interviewed him via email to get the news on his history, newest releases and upcoming shows.
You’ve been a part of the Boise music scene for a long time. Can you please speak to how you got into DJ-ing and what you’ve done/performances throughout the years?
I moved back to Boise from Seattle in 1990 with an arsenal of vinyl I had collected from living there. After providing music for several House parties the opportunity arose to DJ Boise’s first Techno/House/EDM party in 1992 at The Ruby Slipper next to the old Emerald Club. No one was playing that music in Boise back then, I had never DJ’d before and the show was a huge success. Soon after Allen Ireland had booked me to throw Rave parties at the Crazy Horse which were an even bigger success. Jesse Reynard and I joined forces at the Crazy Horse and we both were the first act hired at the newly opened Neurolux in 1993. Techno/EDM was gaining huge popularity and we also did guest spots at the Dreamwalker 1995-1996. From 1996 forward I DJ’d in Seattle, Maui, Amsterdam, Brussels and have done remote sets in New York City. After returning to Boise I have continued as a resident DJ at Neurolux and most recently, The Balcony Club.
You play a lot of sets. What’s your favorite style/genre currently?
After several years of focusing on Techno/EDM/House I began to soften my sound. I became obsessed with collecting the original tracks to everything I owned that was sampled. I found that the majority of these samples were from disco/garage/funk /boogie tracks that were created during the time frame of the mid ‘70s to the mid ‘80s. There is a lot of soul present that you can feel from that era and an innocence as analog sound had just met the world of digital sound. The productions are playful and happy from experimentation. A lot of those tracks weren’t trying to sound like anything or overly produced. This is the sound I DJ.
You just released some music; can you tell us about it and where people can listen or buy it?
Yes, I was just released on Masterworks Music UK, my fourth release to come out in the last two years. I have also joined forces with Rare Wiri Spain and Chopshop Records Greece for my productions. All three labels are highly regarded in the nudisco/disco genre and I am grateful to have charted in the top 10 under each label. I produce what I DJ, a unique layering of original sounds with re-edits of disco/garage/funk/boogie tracks. My music is available for download at JunoDownload, Traxsource and Beatport. You can also listen on my Youtube Channel — Bodie Lee.
When you’re playing a show what’s the kind of energy you’re aiming to put out and what can people expect when they attend one?
I aim for an uplifting experience and pray that each track of each set speaks not only to the feet on the dancefloor but to every heart present. Music is the only language left on the planet that all beings speak. I love to create a platform of inclusion where anyone can dance away their stress and worries and just enjoy an evening of good energy.
You’re playing Treefort — can you tell us a little about the set? And what can people look for from you in the future?
I am happy to be a part of Treefort again this year, I’ll be doing a nudisco set at The Balcony Club on Thursday Sept. 23 from 12:30 a.m. — 2 a.m. I am already booked into 2022 with highlights being a Thanksgiving party at Neurolux on Thanksgiving night and a Studio 54 party at The Balcony Club for New Year’s Eve this year. I am also finishing another EP out soon. I hope Boise enjoys my productions and I look forward to seeing you on the dancefloor!